Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.03.2020 | 16:46
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares (amendment)

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The "Company")

2 March 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The following amendment has been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcement released at 16:51 on 28 February 2020.

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 38,718,299 (previously announced 38,718.299) US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 25,812,199 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire