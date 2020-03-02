Enabling better cancer diagnostics via artificial intelligence-driven solutions

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) and Visiopharm today announced that they have entered a co-marketing agreement. The announcement is happening at the USCAP 109th Annual Meeting being held February 29 through March 5, 2020, in Los Angeles, CA.

Based on a joint vision of end-to-end quality and standardization of tissue diagnostics, the partnership will address the currently unmet needs of pathology labs around the world. The companies' shared goal is to provide specific technologies, products, and services that will improve the standardization of pathology labs and accelerate accurate diagnoses.

Agilent and Visiopharm will co-market Visiopharm's portfolio of artificial intelligence-driven pathology solutions.

"This partnership is an exciting step in our shared commitment in the fight against cancer," said Simon Østergaard, Agilent vice president and general manager of the company's pathology group. "Agilent's market-leading portfolio of pathology staining management solutions combined with Visiopharm's digital interpretation solutions will help facilitate improved patient care and diagnostic accuracy. Together we will tackle some of the most critical challenges faced by pathology labs and pave the way toward the fully digitalized lab of the future."

"The transformation into next-generation precision pathology is important to realize the full potential of tissue pathology in this dawning era of personalized medicine," said Michael Grunkin, CEO of Visiopharm. "This transformation requires a holistic approach to standardization along the entire diagnostic journey from biopsy to diagnosis. We are excited to be working with Agilent on precisely that. With their complementary product portfolio and longstanding legacy of innovation and quality in this field, we see a very strong match."

The co-marketing relationship will result in offerings that will improve the standardization of pathology labs and accelerate accurate diagnoses for their patients. Digital pathology is the future, although many labs have waited to adopt it due to the lack of choices currently available and the expense of adoption. This effort will enable labs to gradually adopt digital technologies in a flexible and scalable manner.

About Visiopharm A/S

Visiopharm is a world leader in AI-driven digital precision pathology software. Leading biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic medical centres, and diagnostic pathology labs all over the world use Visiopharm's technology for tissue-based research and diagnostics. Its solutions use the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and deep learning to make the most comprehensive, highly configurable, and accurate tissue mining tools available on the market today. Visiopharm was founded in 2001 and is privately owned. The company operates internationally with over 900 licenses in more than 38 countries. Company headquarters are in Denmark's Medicon Valley, with further offices in London, England, Munich, Germany, and Westminster, Colorado. Follow Visiopharm on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Now in its 20th year as an independent company delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life, Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.16 billion in fiscal 2019 and employs 16,300 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook

