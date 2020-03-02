LightWork Productions: BRIA MURPHY - Eddie Murphy's Eldest - Presents Star-Studded ART Gallery, Captivating Sustainability Leaders

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / BRIA MURPHY, a Los Angeles native and eldest daughter to EDDIE MURPHY, uses artwork to spearhead the ARTUS Gallery 2020 sustainability initiative in a 3-night exhibition, Art 4 All.

Art 4 All, aims to increase environmental awareness throughout a community of thought-leaders, while also showcasing new and innovative products and technologies that are striving to change the world, piece by piece. In effort to reduce the carbon footprint Art 4 All's overarching mission is to encourage attendees to think about sustainability at a much deeper level.

ARTUS Gallery presented the first-annual TAKE ACTION awards on Opening Night to recognize and commemorate global sustainability leaders that are making significant contributions to breakthrough barriers and accelerate innovation in their respective fields.

Honorees include Lisa P. Jackson, Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, who will be recognized for her record of leadership in the public and private sector on some of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. Lisa is Apple's Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, and served as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 2009 to 2013. At Apple, Lisa leads the company's environmental initiatives, global community education programs, product accessibility efforts, corporate giving, and worldwide government affairs. Since Lisa's arrival in 2013, Apple has transformed its environmental footprint, including powering its operations with 100% renewable energy, implementing an industry-leading supplier clean energy program, and undertaking an ambition to one day make new products using only recycled or renewable materials. Other honorees also included Jaden Smith and Chumash Casino Resort.

ARTUS Gallery, hosted by Kennedy Rue McCullough, featured artwork from Bria Murphy and longtime childhood friends - Kyle Jordan and Jade Johnson. The 3-night exhibition kicks off on Thursday, February 20th with an exclusive viewing held for prominent art collectors, elite entertainers and global sustainability leaders.

The exhibition took place last weekend in Downtown Los Angeles at a premiere venue within the Arts District. ArtUs Gallery managed to confirm attendance from some of the brightest stars in entertainment, including; Arsenio Hall, Chloe Moretz, Ed Begley Jr., Eddie Murphy, Manny Santiago, Nicole Murphy, Omarion, Raven Symone, Shon Pierre, Sugar Ray Leonard, among others that showed up to support the "green" initiative.

ArtUs Gallery pledged to donate a percentage of the proceeds to WavesForWater.org to provide access to clean drinking water - Founded in 2009, Waves For Water has distributed more than 100,000 water filters and directly impacted more than 7.5 million people in 17 countries.

By joining our movement to take a closer look at everyday choices, you too will realize that small changes in behavior can have a major impact on significantly reducing our carbon footprint.

For more information on this exhibition and its featured Terra Forma composting technology, please send inquiries to contact@lightworkpro.com

*Title Sponsors* Ess Labs, JUST Water, LightWork Productions, Uncle Ed's Damn Good Vodka, Who Has It?

Additional Sponsors: 94.7 The Wave, AllMade Apparel, Apple CBD+, Bathing Culture, Berg Bites, CaliCraft Brewing Co, Cape Clasp, CocoFloss, Diamond Supply, Dr. Bronner, Events.com, Fig Earth Supply, Flax 4 Life, Fortune Skateboards, Frankie's Organics, Glee Gum, Go Raw, GrowUp Greenwalls, Highland Peak Co, Hubert's Lemonade, Hu Kitchen, Icon Aircraft, KTCakes Bakeshop, Loli Beauty, Munk Pack Snacks, Novo Brew, Noyah Cosmetics, Phat Scooters, PopArt Snacks, Pop Corners, Pottery Etc, Sand Cloud, SkyPots, Spongelle, Starfish Project, Super Coffee, Super Pop Snacks, SYNLawn, The Mad Brand Co, TopoChico, Unwrapped Life, Well Earth Goods

Contacts

Larry Drew II

Work: 214.995.0873

contact@lightworkpro.com

