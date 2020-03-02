MWWPR Launches "Office Oasis" Experience During Advertising Week Europe

PR agency opens its Soho office as exclusive alternative workspace for event attendees

LONDON, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the world's leading independent public relations agencies, introduces its exclusive Office Oasis; a three-day escape destination hosted in MWWPR's London office just a few minutes' walk from Advertising Week Europe (AWE), open to attendees during the March event.

Located on Poland Street, the Office Oasis offers clients and attendees a quiet space at a convenient distance from the noise and panel pandemonium at Advertising Week Europe to work, relax, and network with like-minded peers.

Guests will be treated to complimentary breakfast and lunch served daily and have the opportunity to sign up for neck and head massages with an on-site masseuse. MWWPR's doors will be open from 8:30am until 5:30pm between Monday 16th and Wednesday 18th March.

"Advertising Week Europe is a fantastic opportunity for the media world to come together. With so much going on, it can be equally productive to grab some time away from the hustle and bustle," said Rebecca Blinston-Jones, UK managing director of MWWPR who serves on the Advisory Council for the event. "We wanted to open up our office to provide attendees with that unique element to the event experience."

In addition to hosting its first-ever Office Oasis, MWWPR's UK managing director Blinston-Jones will be joining the panel at the event, Mum's the Word with Clare Lawson, Chief Customer Officer, Ogilvy and Karen Bloom, Creative Director and Strategist, Pinterest, discussing how the industry can ensure working parents are fairly represented and their needs are met. Blinston-Jones will also be joining Kidoodle CTO, Daniel Riddell, during An Honest Conversation About our Kids' Screentime, a panel that will look at the role of parents in managing children's involvement with the evolving digital landscape.

AW Europe will be held at Picturehouse Central in London and attended by leaders in the media, marketing, technology and creative industries to discuss key business trends and issues that shape today's global industry.

Register here to attend MWWPR's Office Oasis. Space is limited and attendance must be confirmed in advance.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness.

To learn more about MWWPR, visit https://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492043/MWWPR_Logo.jpg