During Kidney Month, American Kidney Fund Urges Americans to 'Know Your Kidneys' with Free Health Screenings, Digital Education and Awareness Campaign

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / This March, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) will urge Americans to recognize Kidney Month by developing a greater understanding of kidney health. AKF's month-long activities are designed to draw a connection between kidney health and early intervention in kidney disease with the ability to enjoy life's possibilities and milestones.

AKF's Know Your Kidneys™ initiatives include the nation's largest free kidney health screening program, and in March AKF will provide free public kidney health screenings in Baltimore; Nashville; Richmond, Virginia; and Washington, D.C.

"With 37 million Americans affected by chronic kidney disease and many millions more at risk, it's urgent to keep kidney disease at the forefront of public awareness," said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF president and CEO. "Our Know Your Kidneys campaign is helping to overcome the lack of knowledge about how important the kidneys are to a person's health and well-being, and how vital it is to prevent kidney disease or slow its progression. We are so grateful for the support and partnership of Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson as we work to change the trajectory of kidney disease in this country."

Through a combination of website, social media and digital communications, video content and an educational webinar, AKF will engage Americans in general conversations about kidney health and the specific risk factors for kidney disease, which include diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney disease, obesity, race and ethnicity, and being over 60 years of age. AKF's programs of awareness and prevention align with the Trump Administration's Advancing American Kidney Health initiative, which has as one of its goals to reduce the risk of kidney failure for Americans.

The hub for AKF's Kidney Month activities is its Kidney Month landing page, KidneyFund.org/kidneymonth, which features important facts about the kidneys and kidney disease, and outlines three ways for visitors to make an impact:

Take the kidney quiz . This six-question quiz tests visitors' knowledge of what the kidneys do and how important they are to overall good health.

. This six-question quiz tests visitors' knowledge of what the kidneys do and how important they are to overall good health. Take the Kidney Month pledge . By signing the pledge, site visitors take an important first step in getting to know their kidneys and helping to prevent kidney disease or slow down its progression if they already have it.

. By signing the pledge, site visitors take an important first step in getting to know their kidneys and helping to prevent kidney disease or slow down its progression if they already have it. Donate to support AKF's lifesaving work. AKF fights kidney disease on all fronts and supports Americans wherever they are in their journey with kidney disease, from prevention through post-transplant living.

AKF's Know Your Kidneys campaign is made possible by Janssen Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

