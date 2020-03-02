Anzeige
WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 
Tradegate
28.02.20
17:42 Uhr
4,231 Euro
-0,117
-2,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
02.03.2020 | 17:58
73 Leser
WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, March 2

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameADRIAN MARSH
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusNONEXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH



GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionSALE
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£4.082,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume

- Price		2,000

£4.08
e)Date of the transaction2020-02-13
f)Place of the transactionLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
