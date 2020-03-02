RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares
London, March 2
2 March 2020
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares
Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 350,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 618.482p. The highest price paid per share was 630.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 609.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0399% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 429,592,535 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 876,101,235 Rightmove holds 13,360,310 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Sandra Odell 01908 712058
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
|Number of shares
purchased
|Transaction price
(per share)
|Time of transaction
|239
|621.200
|16:23:22
|700
|621.200
|16:23:22
|1116
|621.000
|16:23:05
|1232
|620.400
|16:22:32
|1251
|620.400
|16:22:16
|1139
|620.400
|16:21:33
|1226
|620.600
|16:21:18
|853
|620.200
|16:19:11
|473
|620.200
|16:19:11
|1132
|620.400
|16:19:11
|1280
|621.000
|16:17:42
|223
|621.000
|16:16:51
|1029
|621.000
|16:16:51
|650
|621.000
|16:15:09
|258
|621.000
|16:15:09
|400
|621.000
|16:15:09
|1153
|621.000
|16:15:09
|1330
|621.200
|16:14:58
|436
|621.400
|16:14:46
|1233
|620.800
|16:13:57
|556
|621.000
|16:13:55
|236
|621.000
|16:13:55
|400
|621.000
|16:13:55
|1220
|620.200
|16:12:38
|240
|620.000
|16:12:09
|871
|620.000
|16:12:09
|1328
|619.400
|16:08:55
|1221
|619.600
|16:08:55
|1115
|619.600
|16:06:45
|345
|619.600
|16:06:45
|878
|619.600
|16:06:45
|1127
|619.600
|16:06:45
|358
|619.800
|16:06:44
|1076
|619.600
|16:05:10
|823
|620.600
|16:02:53
|504
|620.600
|16:02:53
|791
|620.200
|16:01:30
|242
|620.200
|16:01:30
|148
|620.200
|16:01:30
|74
|620.200
|16:01:30
|1157
|620.200
|16:01:30
|1268
|620.200
|16:01:30
|1148
|620.400
|16:00:21
|1172
|621.000
|15:57:15
|82
|621.800
|15:56:07
|1121
|621.800
|15:56:07
|822
|621.800
|15:56:07
|330
|621.800
|15:56:07
|1221
|620.600
|15:53:25
|1210
|620.800
|15:53:25
|1227
|621.000
|15:52:29
|1293
|620.800
|15:51:19
|1297
|619.600
|15:49:15
|1209
|618.600
|15:47:17
|528
|619.000
|15:47:01
|669
|619.000
|15:47:01
|638
|619.400
|15:46:37
|1078
|619.400
|15:46:37
|930
|619.800
|15:46:32
|368
|619.800
|15:46:32
|306
|618.600
|15:41:54
|1000
|618.600
|15:41:54
|874
|619.000
|15:41:36
|272
|619.000
|15:41:36
|998
|619.200
|15:41:22
|73
|619.200
|15:41:22
|1143
|619.200
|15:41:22
|675
|619.400
|15:40:35
|574
|619.400
|15:40:35
|1100
|617.000
|15:38:30
|1228
|617.200
|15:38:04
|1267
|616.400
|15:35:54
|562
|616.800
|15:35:20
|538
|616.800
|15:35:20
|1260
|615.400
|15:31:10
|397
|616.800
|15:30:37
|171
|616.800
|15:30:37
|311
|616.800
|15:30:37
|400
|616.800
|15:30:37
|1242
|616.600
|15:29:49
|1123
|617.000
|15:29:21
|559
|617.200
|15:28:36
|1326
|617.200
|15:28:36
|536
|617.200
|15:28:34
|150
|616.200
|15:26:54
|934
|616.200
|15:26:54
|880
|616.200
|15:26:27
|354
|616.200
|15:26:27
|1246
|616.200
|15:26:27
|26
|616.200
|15:26:27
|1068
|614.400
|15:23:32
|111
|614.200
|15:22:39
|1277
|614.600
|15:22:31
|480
|615.000
|15:22:03
|1123
|615.200
|15:21:50
|525
|615.400
|15:21:25
|754
|615.400
|15:21:25
|317
|614.600
|15:18:21
|800
|614.600
|15:18:21
|24
|614.600
|15:18:21
|1105
|615.200
|15:17:45
|932
|616.000
|15:17:15
|351
|616.000
|15:17:15
|797
|616.200
|15:16:31
|483
|616.200
|15:16:31
|1377
|616.600
|15:16:19
|1130
|616.800
|15:16:09
|1123
|616.600
|15:13:54
|447
|616.000
|15:12:52
|800
|616.000
|15:12:52
|1298
|616.400
|15:12:24
|1097
|616.800
|15:12:13
|445
|616.000
|15:09:53
|310
|616.000
|15:09:53
|165
|616.000
|15:09:53
|400
|616.000
|15:09:53
|28
|616.000
|15:09:53
|1271
|616.000
|15:09:53
|1118
|615.200
|15:08:21
|1290
|613.400
|15:04:00
|1162
|614.600
|15:03:09
|1291
|614.400
|15:01:53
|1102
|615.200
|15:00:54
|154
|615.200
|15:00:54
|646
|615.800
|15:00:32
|476
|615.800
|15:00:32
|431
|616.400
|15:00:22
|861
|616.400
|15:00:22
|984
|617.000
|14:58:38
|248
|617.000
|14:58:38
|1277
|616.800
|14:56:52
|1125
|617.200
|14:56:39
|1125
|617.600
|14:56:24
|618
|617.800
|14:55:37
|524
|617.800
|14:55:37
|1198
|615.800
|14:52:22
|145
|617.000
|14:51:07
|650
|617.000
|14:51:07
|93
|617.000
|14:51:07
|1230
|617.000
|14:51:07
|1083
|617.200
|14:50:03
|973
|617.200
|14:48:35
|347
|617.200
|14:48:35
|1219
|617.600
|14:47:30
|1120
|617.800
|14:46:41
|95
|617.800
|14:46:41
|1134
|617.800
|14:46:41
|1097
|617.800
|14:46:41
|370
|616.200
|14:43:07
|800
|616.200
|14:43:07
|1169
|615.200
|14:40:56
|1077
|615.000
|14:40:04
|447
|615.400
|14:39:21
|732
|615.400
|14:39:21
|1144
|615.400
|14:39:21
|294
|614.000
|14:35:36
|800
|614.000
|14:35:36
|1123
|615.800
|14:33:54
|1138
|615.800
|14:33:54
|476
|616.000
|14:32:54
|787
|616.000
|14:32:54
|1100
|615.000
|14:31:27
|226
|615.000
|14:31:27
|351
|615.000
|14:30:02
|800
|615.000
|14:30:02
|196
|615.000
|14:28:26
|637
|615.000
|14:28:26
|400
|615.000
|14:28:26
|31
|615.000
|14:28:26
|1131
|615.000
|14:28:26
|1083
|613.800
|14:26:17
|119
|613.800
|14:26:17
|1270
|614.200
|14:25:20
|400
|613.800
|14:23:38
|500
|613.800
|14:23:38
|205
|613.800
|14:23:38
|173
|613.600
|14:22:51
|974
|613.600
|14:22:51
|1123
|614.000
|14:21:25
|1227
|614.000
|14:21:25
|324
|614.000
|14:21:25
|450
|614.000
|14:21:25
|435
|614.000
|14:21:25
|1139
|613.400
|14:18:55
|748
|613.400
|14:16:22
|373
|613.400
|14:16:22
|175
|613.400
|14:16:22
|955
|613.800
|14:16:09
|295
|613.800
|14:16:09
|1238
|614.000
|14:14:25
|429
|614.600
|14:13:14
|650
|614.600
|14:13:14
|1157
|614.400
|14:10:17
|1138
|615.000
|14:10:13
|177
|615.000
|14:10:13
|113
|615.400
|14:06:42
|1212
|615.400
|14:06:42
|1142
|616.000
|14:05:18
|1216
|617.400
|14:04:17
|41
|617.400
|14:04:17
|1216
|617.400
|14:04:17
|1098
|617.600
|14:04:07
|503
|616.800
|14:00:57
|244
|616.800
|14:00:57
|289
|616.800
|14:00:57
|199
|616.800
|14:00:57
|306
|616.800
|14:00:57
|800
|616.800
|14:00:57
|1159
|616.000
|13:57:26
|1115
|616.000
|13:57:26
|901
|614.400
|13:53:21
|430
|614.400
|13:53:21
|1152
|614.400
|13:53:21
|1182
|614.400
|13:53:21
|1164
|612.400
|13:47:35
|1210
|613.200
|13:46:57
|769
|613.200
|13:46:57
|508
|613.200
|13:46:57
|740
|612.800
|13:43:24
|402
|612.800
|13:43:22
|837
|612.800
|13:42:56
|344
|612.800
|13:42:56
|158
|613.200
|13:42:09
|1063
|613.200
|13:42:09
|534
|613.000
|13:38:59
|571
|613.000
|13:38:59
|439
|612.800
|13:36:49
|800
|612.800
|13:36:49
|1188
|613.200
|13:36:00
|1087
|613.400
|13:36:00
|18
|612.200
|13:31:49
|800
|612.200
|13:31:49
|409
|612.200
|13:31:49
|314
|613.200
|13:30:10
|800
|613.200
|13:30:10
|300
|613.400
|13:28:26
|800
|613.400
|13:28:26
|400
|613.400
|13:25:16
|25
|613.800
|13:25:06
|1221
|613.800
|13:25:06
|537
|614.000
|13:23:27
|604
|614.000
|13:23:27
|1045
|614.400
|13:22:19
|26
|614.400
|13:22:19
|1104
|613.400
|13:20:28
|611
|615.000
|13:18:09
|400
|615.000
|13:18:09
|365
|615.000
|13:18:09
|800
|615.000
|13:18:09
|120
|615.000
|13:18:09
|1317
|615.000
|13:16:27
|511
|613.800
|13:13:31
|617
|613.800
|13:13:31
|1085
|614.000
|13:11:52
|1120
|614.400
|13:10:33
|1276
|615.200
|13:07:44
|1113
|615.400
|13:07:41
|1239
|615.600
|13:02:49
|403
|615.400
|13:00:46
|849
|615.400
|13:00:18
|442
|616.200
|13:00:11
|800
|616.200
|13:00:11
|1102
|616.600
|12:59:41
|1156
|616.600
|12:59:41
|139
|613.000
|12:53:53
|800
|613.000
|12:53:53
|298
|613.000
|12:53:53
|311
|611.800
|12:49:59
|800
|611.800
|12:49:59
|215
|610.800
|12:47:13
|1014
|610.800
|12:47:13
|430
|611.600
|12:43:52
|800
|611.600
|12:43:52
|1178
|611.600
|12:39:22
|756
|610.800
|12:36:41
|399
|610.800
|12:36:41
|131
|612.000
|12:34:28
|1052
|612.000
|12:34:28
|111
|611.600
|12:29:25
|1120
|611.600
|12:29:25
|1120
|611.600
|12:29:25
|398
|611.600
|12:29:25
|800
|611.600
|12:29:25
|1090
|612.000
|12:28:13
|800
|610.000
|12:19:44
|433
|610.000
|12:19:44
|800
|610.400
|12:19:16
|104
|610.400
|12:19:16
|266
|610.400
|12:19:16
|1112
|610.200
|12:17:41
|1157
|610.000
|12:13:00
|412
|611.200
|12:11:14
|756
|611.200
|12:11:14
|319
|612.000
|12:10:00
|800
|612.000
|12:10:00
|150
|612.000
|12:09:25
|1132
|612.600
|12:09:16
|77
|612.600
|12:09:12
|273
|612.600
|12:08:26
|93
|612.600
|12:08:22
|414
|612.600
|12:08:21
|1095
|609.400
|12:05:50
|1264
|610.600
|12:04:08
|158
|610.200
|12:02:48
|865
|610.200
|12:02:48
|249
|610.200
|12:02:48
|377
|609.800
|11:59:31
|874
|609.800
|11:59:31
|1109
|611.600
|11:58:25
|1288
|611.600
|11:57:08
|37
|612.200
|11:57:01
|479
|612.200
|11:57:01
|576
|612.200
|11:56:59
|613
|612.600
|11:56:49
|146
|612.600
|11:56:49
|1341
|612.600
|11:56:49
|370
|613.000
|11:56:33
|1003
|613.000
|11:56:33
|1104
|612.200
|11:54:55
|56
|612.200
|11:54:43
|988
|612.600
|11:52:05
|88
|612.600
|11:52:05
|195
|613.000
|11:50:57
|919
|613.000
|11:50:56
|1171
|613.000
|11:50:56
|698
|613.400
|11:50:31
|395
|613.400
|11:50:31
|1241
|613.600
|11:50:17
|1164
|614.000
|11:50:13
|1011
|613.600
|11:48:05
|97
|613.600
|11:48:05
|1309
|613.600
|11:48:05
|460
|611.200
|11:41:56
|800
|611.200
|11:41:56
|1218
|612.200
|11:40:11
|1181
|612.800
|11:40:05
|93
|612.800
|11:40:05
|322
|613.200
|11:39:29
|800
|613.200
|11:39:29
|91
|612.200
|11:36:27
|36
|612.200
|11:36:22
|638
|612.200
|11:36:22
|493
|613.000
|11:33:02
|800
|613.000
|11:33:02
|1263
|613.600
|11:29:37
|365
|613.600
|11:28:14
|365
|613.600
|11:28:14
|435
|613.600
|11:28:14
|140
|613.600
|11:27:48
|525
|614.400
|11:26:03
|742
|614.400
|11:26:03
|267
|612.400
|11:22:43
|842
|612.400
|11:22:43
|1158
|614.000
|11:19:01
|25
|615.800
|11:13:39
|800
|615.800
|11:13:39
|16
|615.800
|11:12:51
|251
|615.800
|11:12:44
|367
|617.000
|11:09:43
|800
|617.000
|11:09:43
|193
|618.800
|11:03:27
|1027
|618.800
|11:03:27
|548
|619.200
|11:02:54
|570
|619.200
|11:02:54
|1102
|619.400
|10:56:31
|343
|622.000
|10:51:33
|760
|622.000
|10:51:33
|345
|621.800
|10:49:30
|800
|621.800
|10:49:30
|1287
|621.600
|10:47:51
|133
|622.200
|10:43:59
|960
|622.200
|10:43:59
|669
|621.800
|10:39:54
|384
|621.800
|10:39:54
|231
|621.800
|10:39:54
|336
|624.000
|10:34:03
|800
|624.000
|10:34:03
|431
|623.400
|10:31:23
|800
|623.400
|10:31:23
|1104
|624.000
|10:31:01
|800
|623.600
|10:28:26
|201
|623.600
|10:28:26
|73
|623.600
|10:28:26
|469
|623.200
|10:27:17
|388
|623.200
|10:27:17
|1155
|621.400
|10:22:49
|405
|621.800
|10:20:54
|800
|621.800
|10:20:54
|1107
|622.400
|10:20:15
|905
|622.600
|10:20:15
|400
|622.600
|10:20:15
|1015
|622.600
|10:20:15
|97
|622.600
|10:20:15
|329
|622.200
|10:14:00
|934
|622.200
|10:14:00
|1301
|623.200
|10:13:12
|982
|623.000
|10:10:34
|162
|623.000
|10:10:34
|900
|624.800
|10:08:15
|422
|624.800
|10:08:15
|387
|625.600
|10:06:32
|800
|625.600
|10:06:32
|89
|625.600
|10:06:32
|1164
|625.400
|10:04:36
|1248
|626.000
|10:04:11
|268
|625.400
|10:02:10
|800
|625.400
|10:02:10
|1085
|626.200
|10:01:15
|537
|627.200
|10:00:05
|604
|627.200
|10:00:05
|1224
|627.200
|10:00:05
|141
|627.200
|10:00:05
|1240
|627.200
|10:00:05
|1297
|625.600
|09:54:03
|663
|626.400
|09:53:25
|422
|626.400
|09:53:25
|367
|626.400
|09:52:34
|800
|626.400
|09:52:34
|162
|626.400
|09:52:34
|190
|626.800
|09:52:03
|1000
|626.800
|09:52:03
|899
|627.200
|09:51:58
|347
|627.200
|09:51:58
|1249
|626.800
|09:49:24
|75
|626.800
|09:49:24
|418
|626.800
|09:49:24
|867
|626.800
|09:49:24
|290
|627.200
|09:49:07
|256
|627.200
|09:49:07
|650
|627.000
|09:49:07
|647
|627.000
|09:49:07
|190
|627.000
|09:49:07
|472
|627.000
|09:49:07
|1205
|627.200
|09:48:10
|1156
|626.400
|09:47:03
|1124
|626.400
|09:47:03
|694
|626.800
|09:46:12
|591
|626.800
|09:46:12
|1115
|626.200
|09:44:26
|1312
|629.200
|09:42:13
|58
|629.800
|09:40:03
|1214
|629.800
|09:40:03
|373
|629.800
|09:38:08
|866
|629.800
|09:38:08
|28
|630.000
|09:35:05
|1044
|630.000
|09:35:05
|611
|629.800
|09:31:34
|685
|629.800
|09:31:34
|621
|629.600
|09:29:22
|82
|629.600
|09:29:17
|86
|629.600
|09:29:06
|249
|629.600
|09:28:55
|238
|629.600
|09:28:23
|288
|629.800
|09:27:52
|102
|629.800
|09:22:06
|1094
|630.000
|09:21:55
|613
|629.400
|09:12:43
|648
|629.400
|09:12:43
|1294
|629.600
|09:08:50
|215
|629.600
|09:08:44
|800
|629.600
|09:08:44
|313
|629.600
|09:08:44
|1225
|630.000
|09:08:28
|817
|630.000
|09:02:00
|344
|630.000
|09:02:00
|1175
|629.600
|09:00:02
|1216
|630.000
|08:53:53
|1129
|630.000
|08:52:08
|418
|630.000
|08:50:47
|800
|630.000
|08:50:47
|106
|629.400
|08:48:46
|1094
|629.600
|08:47:56
|713
|630.000
|08:45:38
|540
|630.000
|08:45:38
|1553
|630.000
|08:39:51
|585
|627.200
|08:26:54
|77
|627.200
|08:26:54
|585
|627.200
|08:26:54
|322
|629.600
|08:24:00
|800
|629.600
|08:24:00
|1038
|630.000
|08:22:44
|96
|630.000
|08:22:44
|800
|630.000
|08:22:44
|467
|630.000
|08:22:44
|382
|629.200
|08:16:34
|800
|629.200
|08:16:34
|117
|629.200
|08:16:34
|410
|629.600
|08:16:26
|789
|629.600
|08:16:21
|1050
|629.600
|08:15:15
|264
|629.600
|08:15:15
|1282
|630.000
|08:15:02
|197
|630.000
|08:15:02
|800
|630.000
|08:15:02
|116
|630.000
|08:14:58
|73
|621.600
|08:05:10
|1124
|621.600
|08:05:10
|253
|621.600
|08:05:10
|293
|621.600
|08:04:49
|557
|621.600
|08:04:49
|1079
|622.800
|08:03:27
|561
|622.800
|08:03:27
|1185
|622.800
|08:03:21