EIB - EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 10

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 10

On 2nd March 2020, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has filed Amendment No. 10 to the 18-K report 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To view the document, please go to www.sec.gov.

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website at the following location:

https://www.eib.org/en/investor_relations/publications/eib-annual-18-k-a-report-2018-amendment-n-10.htm

