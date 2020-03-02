Anzeige
WKN: 3545 ISIN: LU000000EIB0 
EIB - EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 10

PR Newswire

London, March 2

EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 10

On 2nd March 2020, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has filed Amendment No. 10 to the 18-K report 2018 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

To view the document, please go to www.sec.gov.

The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website at the following location:

https://www.eib.org/en/investor_relations/publications/eib-annual-18-k-a-report-2018-amendment-n-10.htm

ENDS

