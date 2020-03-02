The OneBox from Vision Mechatronics consists of a Lithium battery, hybrid inverter and solar charge controller to give a hassle-free solution for electricity backup in case of power outages. Users with excess solar power generation can save money with net metering by using its grid feed feature.Diesel generators are the most common means of electricity backup during power outages. Besides being noisy and polluting, these are also the most expensive means of alternative electricity backup with an operating efficiency of 25%, requirement for repeated maintenance, hassles of diesel storage and fear ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...