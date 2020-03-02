Voltalia SA In Brazil, power sale contract with Braskem: Voltalia ready to build its biggest solar project - 270 megawatts 02-March-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, has signed a power sale contract with Braskem, one of the world's leading producers of thermoplastic resin. This client, as well as other long-term clients previously secured, will be supplied by Voltalia's Solar Serra do Mel (SSM) 1&2 plants located in Rio Grande do Norte (Brazil). SSM 1&2 will have a 270 MW capacity, making it Voltalia's largest solar project. In October 2019, Voltalia won two sales contracts for a total of 32 MW[1]. Since then, Voltalia has secured additional long-term power sales contracts totaling 238 MW with a series of buyers including Brazilian utilities Copel and Braskem. Braskem is one of the world's leading producers of thermoplastic resin, listed on the São Paulo, New-York and Madrid stock exchanges and is investing to increase the share of renewable and sustainable energy in its global energy mix. Braskem will purchase electricity generated by the SSM 1&2 plants under a 20-year contract. The other SSM 1&2 power sales contracts have maturities ranging from 10 to 20 years. Once these contracts end, Voltalia will sell the production through new short- or long-term private power sales contracts. Thanks to Braskem's contract, the SSM 1&2 solar plant will reach an installed capacity of 270 MW, making it Voltalia's biggest solar project globally. Its construction is expected to start in the second half of 2020, with a commissioning date in the first half of 2022. Being part of Voltalia's Serra Branca cluster of wind and solar projects, located in the state of Rio Grande do Norte (Brazil), the SSM 1&2 project will benefit from economies of scale. "We are delighted to have sealed our first long-term power sales agreement with Braskem. The deal proves that an increasing number of commercial and industrial customers are looking to purchase competitive and clean renewable energy in order to meet their energy needs. Besides, our team in Brazil, with the support of their colleagues in Portugal and France, has been able to develop Voltalia's largest solar project worldwide" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. Next financial release: 2019 financial results, March 23, 2020 (before market open) About Voltalia ( www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.1 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] October 22, 2019 press release Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: pdf-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=STQOGRRAPO [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 987539 End of Announcement EQS News Service 987539 02-March-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=987539&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=15f05a95d5b5325cfef2d811ff451cfb&application_id=987539&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

