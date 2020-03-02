CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc CEO Publishes Article in The Hill Promoting International Public-Private Cooperation for Cybersecurity

Company to provide shareholder update webcast March 10, 2020

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a developer of advanced encryption technology for the post-quantum era, today announced that Andrew Borene, the President and CEO, authored an article in The Hill on February 28, 2020.

The article, entitled "Indictment of Chinese Hackers is wake-up call for better public-private cooperation," addressed the increasing risks to businesses in the U.S. and our allied NATO member countries from nation-state threats, such as China and others. Borene went on to highlight the benefits of both public-private cybersecurity partnerships and advanced encryption technologies to combat these increased foreign threats to government and commerce now and in the future.

"The U.S., NATO member states, and other historically strong U.S. allies are all facing shared cyber threats to both government and private sector data," said Borene. "It is vital that industry proactively engage in international public-private partnerships to help companies outside of the traditional defense industrial base. Collaborative efforts can help organizations both understand the serious risks from foreign nations, and also assist them in taking appropriate steps to protect their sensitive data today and in the approaching post-quantum era."

Shareholder Update Webcast on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Cipherloc Corporation also announced that it will provide a shareholder update with a pre-recorded webcast on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. This update will address new business organization announcements to support the new management team's transformation of the company culture into one focused on commercialization and sales, with improved technology and new products built to meet significant U.S. federal agency, international partner government, and worldwide sensitive industry needs. The update will also include information on the company's go-to-market execution plan for the remainder of the year. The webcast will be available on Cipherloc's investor relations website at https://irdirect.net/clok under the "Events and Presentations" link, beginning at approximately 4:00 pm Eastern Time on March 10th.

Headquarters Grand Opening and "Go-To-Market" Transformation to begin April 1, 2020 - the start of Q3 Fiscal Year 2020 (FY 2020)

Cipherloc is also proud to announce that April 1, 2020 will be the grand opening of the company's new Headquarters and Sales office, located in the National Capitol Region. The stand-up of the company's new sales, marketing and headquarters flagship location at 2107 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 530, Arlington, VA 22201 in the Colonial Place office complex will include the formal kick-off of the company's previously communicated Q3 FY2020 go-to-market transformation needed to realize the company's sales and revenue potential.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of advanced encryption technology that enables better privacy and security in the quantum computing era. Our innovative solutions are based on our patented polymorphic encryption technology which adds a layer of protection to existing products, services, and applications. We deliver solutions that are secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission critical encryption capabilities. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set forth in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

