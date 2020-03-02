Technavio has been monitoring the global robotics system integration market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.94 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics. In addition, the rising demand for application-specific industrial robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the robotics system integration market.

Manufacturing firms are increasingly adopting technologies such as automation and robotics to optimize production processes and to reduce the reliance on heavy machinery and manual labor. The penetration of such technologies is gaining traction across end-user industries such as automotive, F&B, and electrical and electronics. This has created a surge in the demand for industrial robots, which is fueling the growth of the global robotics system integration market.

Major Five Robotics System Integration Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, and Industrial Automation. The company offers a wide range of robotic system integration solutions for utility and industry customers.

Dynamic Automation

Dynamic Automation operates its business through the Automation technologies segment. The company offers robot integration services to FANUC Robotics. Some of the key offerings include assembly, vision guided tasks, material handling, product sorting, and packaging machine loading.

Geku Automation

Geku Automation operates its business through a unified services segment. The company provides integration services for various types of robots based on the application and the industry.

Genesis Systems Group

Genesis Systems Group operates its business through the Robotic Integration and services segment. The company offers custom robotic integration solutions and other pre-engineered services such as robotic welding and quality inspection.

KUKA AG

KUKA AG operates its business through segments such as Robotics, Systems, and Swisslog. The company partners with several system integrators to provide assembly solutions for its robot systems.

Technavio has segmented the robotics system integration market based on the application and region.

Robotics System Integration Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Material handling

Welding and soldering

Assembly line

Others

Robotics System Integration Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

