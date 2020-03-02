HERIGE: HERIGE has finalized the acquisition of six concrete plants and furthers its business development

EDYCEM, HERIGE Group's Concrete Industry subsidiary, has announced that the acquisition from BHR of six concrete plants in Sarthe and Mayenne in Western France has been finalized. The project was announced on December 2, 2019.

The plants acquired employ 35 people and generate a full-year turnover of approximately €10 million. In 2020, the Concrete Industry will benefit from these six new high-performance plants, which will be included in the Group's consolidated financial statements as of March 1.

This acquisition enables HERIGE Group to pursue its value-creating industrial investment strategy and expand its commercial offer in Western France.

With the acquisition, EDYCEM, as a major development focus and a strong growth driver, is extending its geographical coverage with 33 ready-mix concrete plants stretching from Finistère to Arcachon Bay.

About HERIGE

HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,300 people and has a strong presence in Western France.



HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth

PEA/PME eligible

Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR000 0066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

HERIGE

Alain Marion - Chairman of the Executive Board

Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08

E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr



ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

m5qfYZ1sl2udnnFwYsmZZ2WUmGthkmWcmWiWk5ZsZsmUbptnmW1kmJnGZm9jmGtv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-62369-herige-acquisition-definitive-bhr-vdef-uk.pdf