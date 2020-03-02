iDocs Web LLC: UPDATE: iDocsWeb Announces Free Use of Its Telemedicine Platform To Help Combat the Corona Virus

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / iDocsWeb, developer and marketer of a proprietary Telemedicine Platform today announced they are making the technology available at no cost to any health care institution across the United States for the next three months.

The company's founder and CEO, Dr. Suresh Nellore, has taken this action considering the concerns over COVID-19, more commonly referred to as the Coronavirus. He explained "with the potential for a pandemic we believe institutions will want to minimize workers' and patients' exposure. The use of telemedicine as the name implies will reduce the number of in person contacts that can possibly lead to the spread of this deadly virus."

iDocsWeb currently markets to Long Term Care, Skilled Nursing Facilities, ALF's and Prisons but the application is agnostic, therefore they believe hospitals, clinics and any other health care institution can benefit!

About the virus: An outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) began in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December 2019, and has spread throughout China and to 31 other countries and territories, including the United States. As of February 23, 2020, there were 76,936 reported cases in mainland China and 1,875 cases in locations outside mainland China. There have been 2,462 associated deaths worldwide. Fourteen cases have been diagnosed in the United States, in addition to 39 cases among repatriated persons from high risk settings for a current total of 53 cases within the United States. No deaths have been reported in the United States. The U.S. government and public health partners are implementing aggressive measures to slow and contain transmission of COVID-19.

Interim guidance is available at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/index.html. As more is learned about this virus and the outbreak, CDC will rapidly incorporate new knowledge into guidance for action.

About iDocsWeb: iDocsWeb is a telemedicine company founded in 2013 that serves residents in long-term and post-acute care facilities, throughout the United States, who are in need of healthcare advice for non- life-threatening illnesses or injuries. The iDocsWeb cloud-based and HIPAA compliant Telemedicine solution provides consultation with a doctor within minutes. It is striving to bring comfort to patients without the agony of long, tedious and costly visits to the hospital emergency department, while avoiding the potential exposure to various healthcare associated infections. iDocsWeb offers a specifically tailored telemedicine platform that allows RN's, Nurse Practitioner and Board-Certified Physicians to consult with its client facilities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information contact Al Forcella, Senior Vice President, at 727-492-4679, or aforcella@idocsweb.com, info@idocsweb.com

