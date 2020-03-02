At Maplewood Country Day Camp, Swimming Is Part of Our DNA. Our Owners Learned Here, Your Child Should Too. Here's Why:

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Maplewood Country Day Camp is preparing for the upcoming summer 2020 season. Serving the Greater Boston area and Rhode Island, Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center is open year-round. It is family-owned and operated and is a community that encourages friendship, leadership, responsibility, and teamwork.

Since the camp's opening in 1965, 25,000 children have learned to swim at Maplewood. The owners of Maplewood are on-site and share their over 50 years of combined experience teaching swimming and providing parents with peace of mind.

Maplewood Country Day Camp has two Olympic-sized heated pools that were specifically designed for teaching, with shallow areas where beginners can feel comfortable learning and deeper areas for more experienced swimmers and diving.

The swimming staff at Maplewood are certified water safety instructors and lifeguards. They are highly trained and experienced, guiding campers to success in the water.

Lee Pinstein, co-director of Maplewood Country Day Camp, notes that each camper has a 30-minute swim lesson each morning, with beginners getting individual attention, and an hour of free-swim each afternoon to practice and play.

For more information, please visit https://www.maplewoodyearround.com/.

About Maplewood Day Camp & Enrichment Center

Maplewood's after school programs help children build confidence, boost academic performance, and promote physical wellbeing, all while providing a safe and structured environment. The program includes transportation from Easton Public Schools, 30 acres of indoor and outdoor activities, academic assistance, and tutoring and convenient hours for families - until 6:30 p.m.

Maplewood also offers weekly programing for children ages 6 and younger, including bouncing in Maplewood's moonwalk, playing in the gym, participating in gymnastics, and visiting the play structures at the Village.

Families from all over the area have consistently recommended Maplewood Country Day Camp & Enrichment Center for instilling confidence in their children, providing them with positive enrichment activities and an unmatched quality of care.

