Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Agricultural Machinery Market in India 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Agricultural Machinery Market in India Analysis Report by Product (Tractors, Harvesting machinery, Haying machinery, Planting and fertilizing machinery, and Others) and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the presence of government initiatives that support sustainable agricultural practices. In addition, the increasing adoption of contract farming is anticipated to boost the growth of the agricultural machinery market in India.

Many government and non-government bodies in India are introducing several initiatives to encourage sustainable agricultural practices in the country. For instance, the Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) program by the Government of India is an initiative to promote organic farming in the country. Through this initiative, the Indian government is aiming to form 10,000 clusters and bring about five lakh acres of agricultural land under organic farming. Such initiatives are increasing agricultural activities in the country, which will drive the need for agricultural machinery for the cultivation and processing of crops.

Major Five Agricultural Machinery Market Companies:

AGCO Corp.

AGCO Corp. operates its business through segments such as Tractors, Replacement parts, Grain storage and protein production systems, Combines, Application equipment, and Other machinery. The company offers tractors, combine harvesters, seeding and tillage, and hay and forage equipment under the brands such as Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, and Valtra. Some of its key offerings include Challenger 1000 Series tractors, Fendt 1000 Vario, and 9505 Series Axial Combines.

Amalgamations Group Co.

Amalgamations Group Co. operates its business through an unified business segment. The company offers tractors (range of 25-90 HP), hydraulic pumps, and gears. The company also offers both air and water-cooled tractors.

CLAAS Group

CLAAS Group operates its business through a unified business segment. The company offers a wide range of combines, forage harvesters, telehandlers, balers, forage harvesting machinery, and transplanters.

CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial NV operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company offers a wide variety of tractors and combine harvesters under the brand, New Holland Agriculture. Some of its key offerings include New Holland TD5 tractors, EXCEL 9010, FR, PULL-TYPE FORAGE HARVESTER, and TC5.30.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, Financial services, and Other revenues. The company offers a wide range of tractors and loaders, farm equipment and technology, tools and equipment, and planters for farming purposes. Some of the products offered by the company are 1-4 Series Compact Utility Tractors, 1745 Compact Planter, and Row Crop Tractors.

Technavio has segmented the agricultural machinery market based on the product.

Agricultural Machinery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 2024)

Tractors

Harvesting machinery

Haying machinery

Planting and fertilizing machinery

Others

