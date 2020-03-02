Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Charles H. Samuels MD, CCFP, DABSM, Past President, Canadian Sleep Society, Medical Director, Centre for Sleep & Human Performance.

Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend! Sleep experts say so will disruptions in sleep patterns. "Springing ahead can cause all sorts of problems for people including loss of sleep or accumulation of sleep debt and adjustment in the circadian clock making it harder to fall asleep at night," says Dr. Charles Samuels, the Medical Director of Calgary's Centre for Sleep & Human Performance. He suggests people should make sure to get enough sleep on the weekend and go to bed later for a few nights after the weekend to minimize sleep disruptions related to the time change.

Dr. Samuels is an expert on the effect of sleep deprivation and disruption on human health and human performance. Specifically, Dr. Samuels studies the effect of sleep on weight control and obesity, mood alteration and memory and concentration. He is also a researcher studying elite athletes to examine the relationship of sleep to recovery and performance.

The Centre for Sleep & Human Performance is one of Canada's most sophisticated Sleep Centre's and Diagnostic Sleep Laboratories and is an industry leader in its Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), an interdisciplinary approach to the treatment of pediatric, adolescent and adult insomnia which is considered to be the most effective first-line treatment for chronic insomnia.

As North Americans push the limits of human capacity and attempt to cope with the demands of a 24/7 society, physicians are seeing the emergence of new epidemics that can be linked to a lack of quality sleep. Chronic sleep deprivation can contribute to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, and other medical conditions.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Samuels please contact: media@centreforsleep.com;

Centre for Sleep & Human Performance.

Ph: (403) 254-6663 x104

www.centreforsleep.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53024