New Brand Campaign Debuts With Tagline "Drop In. It's Free," Highlighting Pluto TV's Ease of Use, Zero Cost and Unrestricted Access to Infinite Hours of Entertainment

Pluto TV Releases Most Significant Product Upgrade in Years "Project Venetia" Introduces New Features, Interface Design and More

Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service in the U.S., is rolling out a series of key initiatives in an ongoing effort to enhance user experience and increase brand awareness and resonance amongst consumers.

Pluto TV today announced the launch of a new brand identity and the company's largest ever consumer marketing campaign, highlighting Pluto TV's ease of use and zero cost to consumers with a new brand tagline: "Drop In. It's Free."

Paired with the new campaign is the release of Project Venetia, Pluto TV's most significant product upgrade in years, delivering new features and design changes that further enhance the platform's ease of access to premium entertainment.

"Today marks another major step for Pluto TV in its mission to entertain the planet. Project Venetia makes it even easier for viewers to find and enjoy their favorite streaming TV programming," said Tom Ryan, CEO and Co-Founder of Pluto TV. "And with our new brand campaign, we're communicating the core value proposition of Pluto TV and inviting everyone to visit a bold new world of television. As our new tagline promises, you can drop in anytime and start watching hundreds of channels on any device, all for free."

CAMPAIGN

The "Drop In" campaign, launched today, features a :30 second commercial* that will blitz late-nite programming, an out-of-home campaign in New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Houston, connected TV and streaming audio takeovers, digital and social activations, and in-theater advertising. The campaign was developed in partnership with LA-based advertising agency 72andSunny with media planning and buying by Mediahub.

The parallel development of a new interface design and brand campaign inspired a major evolution in the Pluto TV brand identity, including a new logo, and motion-inspired design elements that evoke the feeling of being transported to Pluto TV. The new identity is rolling out across platform, on-air and marketing touchpoints over the coming weeks, and was created in partnership with DixonBaxi, a brand and design consultancy out of London, U.K.

PROJECT VENETIA

ProjectVenetia is currently live on Apple, Vizio, and Roku devices with staged releases across other devices, including Android and Amazon Fire TV, and even more features rolling out over the coming months. Features included in this release are:

New Linear UX

Viewers can now find what they love even faster, choosing from categories like Movies, News, Entertainment, Sports and more and skipping directly through Pluto TV's 250+ channels directly to their preferred category.

Improved On-Demand UX

Viewers can jump directly to their favorite VOD categories like binge-watch and rom coms, while the all-new preview mode shows movie information and trailers before they click play.

Channel Favoriting

Viewers can now favorite channels to keep them at the top of their channel guide every time they watch Pluto TV.

Watch List

Viewers can now save their top picks with a simple click in order to come back any time to watch.

Watch Now Button

Even when watching a program live, viewers are now able to save select titles for on-demand to view at a later time. If the title is available on-demand, the "Watch Now" button will pop up in the guide.

Pluto TV entertains over 22 million monthly viewers in the U.S. alone, and offers over 250+ channels of live, linear, lean-back programming and thousands of on-demand titles streaming on all major mobile, web and connected TV devices. With a thriving international footprint, Pluto TV is live in territories throughout Europe, with Latin America launching at the end of March, and additional rapid growth and expansion ahead.

For media assets, please visit here.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a ViacomCBS Company, is the leading free streaming television service in America, delivering 250+ live and original channels and thousands of on-demand movies and television in partnership with major TV networks, movie studios, publishers, and digital media companies. With over 22 million monthly active users in the US, Pluto TV has a global footprint that extends into Europe, with Latin America launching in March 2020. Pluto TV is available on all mobile, web and connected TV streaming devices and millions of viewers tune in each month to watch premium news, TV shows, movies, sports, lifestyle, and trending digital series. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV has offices in New York, Silicon Valley, Chicago and Berlin.

Commercial Credits Creative Agency: 72andSunny, Production Company: Good Oil, Director: Adam Stevens, Editing: Hecho Studios, VFX: Digital Domain Sound: Lime Studio, Music: Mean Machine

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005849/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Jodi Lederman Pluto TV

Head of Global Communications

jodi@pluto.tv

Stephanie Booker BECK MEDIA MARKETING

(770) 617-8162

Stephanie@beckmedia.com