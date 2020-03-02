Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AJX9 ISIN: US16119P1084 Ticker-Symbol: CQD 
Tradegate
02.03.20
19:34 Uhr
440,45 Euro
-6,50
-1,45 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
439,25
442,65
20:47
438,95
442,90
20:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC440,45-1,45 %