True REST Float Spa: Floating Toward Better Sleep

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / Sleeplessness in the U.S. is reaching alarming percentages. Because sleepless adults are not only jeopardizing their health but also potentially harming others, this is exactly why sleep solutions are more important than ever before. While there are pharmaceuticals on the market that aid sleep, a growing list of holistic sleep solutions - including float therapy - is available.

The suggested amount of sleep for healthy adults is around seven to nine hours per night. However, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a third of U.S. adults don't get their optimal sleep requirements. Not getting enough sleep is linked to many chronic diseases - diabetes, heart disease, obesity, Alzheimer's disease and depression. Also, sleepless adults put others at risk as well. A recent study by Virginia Tech Transportation Institute reveals some eye-opening results: Fatigue causes 20% of all car crashes.

Michael J. Breus, Ph.D., DABSM, The Sleep Doctor and head of the True REST Medical Board has been researching the science of sleep and how to improve it. He has been most interested in natural, non-invasive, easy-to-access therapies for better rest, which is why float therapy has always been on his radar.

Breus says, "My dual role as a scientist and treating sleep therapist has given me a view of float therapy from different vantage points. I get to observe how floating works in practice - and what habits can help people derive the most sleep benefit from their float sessions. I also know the science behind how floating works to improve sleep and strengthen circadian rhythms."

He states there is plenty of scientific evidence that shows floating can improve insomnia and make it easier to fall asleep. Additionally, floating has been shown to increase sleep time and boost sleep quality. Flotation therapy also helps reduce systems of stress, anxiety and depression, eases physical pain, and promotes exercise recovery. It also helps control levels of hormones that disrupt sleep and circadian rhythms - the 24-hour bio rhythms that regulate our sleep-wake cycles and much of our body's processes, from digestion and metabolism to immune function, mood and cognitive performance.

Floating in a pod filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts and 180 gallons of water allows the body to effortlessly rest on the water and utilize the zero-gravity environment for deep relaxation. The mixture creates a 30% salt solution that is known to reduce chronic pain, treat inflammation of the joints and muscles, aid in the maintenance of depression and anxiety, and act as an exfoliant by drawing out toxins and lactic acid to fully relax the body. With established healing effects, the water is set to body temperature and provides a weightless sensation. This induces the feeling of relaxation and decreases the production of cortisol, otherwise known as a stress hormone, that can often negatively affect the entire body.

Every session is an hour long and provides individuals with a unique experience of feeling refreshed and serene. While flotation therapy can aid in other physical and mental aches and pains, it most notably helps build and maintain a structured sleep schedule so that members can feel their very best selves. Built on an established business model with decades of franchising experience, True REST Float Spa is paving the way for self-care, exclusive benefits and a luxurious, spa-like experience.

The National Sleep Foundation hosts its annual Sleep Awareness Week® on March 8 -14, 2020. The annual event celebrates sleep health and encourages the public to prioritize sleep to improve their overall health and well-being.

World Sleep Day is on March 13 and is an annual event, intended to be a celebration of sleep and a call to action on important issues related to sleep, including medicine, education, social aspects and driving. It is organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of World Sleep Society and aims to lessen the burden of sleep problems on society through better prevention and management of sleep disorders. World Sleep Day is held the Friday before Spring Vernal Equinox of each year.

