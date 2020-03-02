Sovcombank Took Part in a Syndicated Credit Facility for Kaz Minerals

MOSCOW, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovcombank acted as one of the Mandated Lead Arrangers of the syndicated loan for Kaz Minerals Finance PLC.

The facility amount totaled USD 1 billion. The transaction has been structured as a 4-year pre-export financing. The facility documentation bears an option for an up to 2 years tenor increase. The legal support under the transaction was provided by the international legal companies: Hogan Lovells and Linklaters.

The raised funds will be used for general corporate purposes and trade financing purposes.

The financing was provided by a syndicate of leading financial institutions with Sovcombank being the only private Russian bank among the participants.

The Mandated Lead Arrangers are Deutsche Bank AG, ING Bank NV, Société Générale, ABN AMRO Bank NV, Bank of China Limited, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Credit Suisse AG, ICBC London, Natixis and PJSC «SOVCOMBANK».

Other lenders in the facility are Bank of Montreal, DZ Bank AG, Intesa SanPaolo S.P.A., Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, HSBC Bank PLC, KFW Ipex-Bank GMBH, Raiffeisen Bank International AG and Citibank N.A.

The borrower of the loan is Kaz Minerals Finance PLC, the finance and administrative division of Kaz Minerals Group.