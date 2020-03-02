RavenPack's Strategic Expansion Into Asia Pacific Starts With Australia

After seeing an increase in demand from customers in the Asia Pacific region, RavenPack, the market leader in NLP and big data analytics, has decided to set up a dedicated office in Sydney, Australia

SYDNEY, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Heading up the expansion will be Justin Amos, former Director of Emerging Technologies at PwC in Australia and a successful entrepreneur in the financial technology sector with 20 years in global capital markets experience.

RavenPack's expansion into Asia Pacific meets a rise in demand for its data analytics from players in the major established financial centers of the region as well as emerging economies.

"We are seeing an increase in demand from the market to directly use alternative data in investment models and to complement internal data services teams in the design of new products and services. We are focused on building RavenPack globally and expanding into Australia is key to our strategy," says Armando Gonzalez, CEO of RavenPack.

The company's flagship news sentiment data is used by investors the world over to provide orthogonal alpha to their existing investment strategies. RavenPack's API also offers a scalable solution to extracting value from clients' own internal content resources using the latest in text analytics.

In the early 2000s, RavenPack became a pioneer in alternative data by creating sentiment indicators derived from news and social media that could provide the basis for systematic financial trading models.

Investors cite the quality and deep history of the data, the company's strong client focus and aftercare, and its expertise in the field, as key attributes.

RavenPack has now grown to be a market leader in the field, with over 120 team members across its offices in New York, Marbella (Spain), and also now Sydney, Australia.

RavenPack Chief Data Scientist, Peter Hafez, will be doing a road trip from the end of March to early April in Australia

About RavenPack

RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. The company's products allow clients to enhance returns, reduce risk and increase efficiency by systematically incorporating the effects of public information in their models or workflows. RavenPack's clients include the most successful hedge funds, banks, and asset managers in the world.

