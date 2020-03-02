Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2020) - Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company"), a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products, announces that it is now approved for sales in the province of Alberta.

The province, with over 400 licensed stores, has more retail locations than all other provinces combined and reported CAD $255 million in legal cannabis retail store sales in 2019 (as reported by StatsCan), making it the second largest in provincial retail cannabis sales.

"We're very excited for the opportunity to be distributing our cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Alberta," said Kevin Keagan, Beleave CEO. "The province's cannabis market, and extensive network of licensed retail outlets, presents an enormous opportunity for Beleave as we expand our footprint across Canada."

The Company looks forward to updating the market further as first orders and shipments are expected in the coming weeks.

Subscription Agreement Announcement Correction

The Company wishes to correct an error in its press release issued February 26, 2020. The correct number of common shares issued in connection with the Company's financing coordinated through Shaxon Enterprises is 9,342,561, rather than 1,500,000. The Company raised gross proceeds of CAD $270,000. This correction does not change any other amounts or information reported in the February 26, 2020 press release.

About Beleave Inc.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2020. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "plan", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. This information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

