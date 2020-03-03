Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 28 February 2020, as noted below, two Directors and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.
The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Douglas J. Pferdehirt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares 69,566
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Douglas J. Pferdehirt
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 65,364 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 20 June 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: 14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 39,643
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Maryann Mannen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 21,773
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Maryann Mannen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 19,183 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 14,511
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Dianne Ralston
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and
Secretary
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 14,662
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Dianne Ralston
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and
Secretary
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 12,995 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 9,830
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Arnaud Pieton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President, Subsea
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 5,876
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Arnaud Pieton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President, Subsea
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 5,569 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 4,247
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Alabaster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Transition Manager
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 5,549
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Alabaster
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer Transition Manager
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 5,259 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 4,017
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Barry Glickman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President, Surface
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 6,791
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Barry Glickman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President, Surface
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 6,188 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 4,681
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nello Uccelletti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President and Advisor to the CEO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 5.919
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nello Uccelletti
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Officer President and Advisor to the CEO
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 7,735 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings.
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: $14.84 per unit
Volume No. of Shares: 3,946
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
N/A (single transaction)
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Olivier Piou
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
TechnipFMC plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier Code
549300D5I93QWCJTCK36
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each
ISIN: GB00BDSFG982
b)
Nature of the transaction
Open market purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Currency
USD
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price: Volume: Total:
EUR 13.50 6,000 EUR 81,000
EUR 14.00 4,000 EUR 56,000
e)
Aggregated information:
Aggregated Volume
Price
Price: EUR 13.70
Volume: 10,000
Total: EUR 137,000
f)
Date of the transaction
28 February 2020
g)
Place of the transaction
Euronext Paris
