Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that as of 28 February 2020, as noted below, two Directors and a number of persons discharging managerial responsibilities have the following interests in TechnipFMC.

The notifications below have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

ANNEX

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares 69,566 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Douglas J. Pferdehirt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 65,364 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 20 June 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 39,643 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 21,773 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maryann Mannen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 19,183 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 14,511 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dianne Ralston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 14,662 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dianne Ralston 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 12,995 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 9,830 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President, Subsea b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 5,876 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Arnaud Pieton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President, Subsea b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 5,569 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 4,247 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Transition Manager b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 5,549 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Alabaster 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer Transition Manager b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 5,259 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 4,017 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barry Glickman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President, Surface b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 6,791 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Barry Glickman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President, Surface b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 6,188 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 4,681 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President and Advisor to the CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of performance stock units subject to certain performance criteria c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 5.919 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nello Uccelletti 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Officer President and Advisor to the CEO b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares following the vesting of 7,735 restricted stock units previously reported on a PDMR Notification dated 2 March 2017, with reductions for tax withholdings. c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: $14.84 per unit Volume No. of Shares: 3,946 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price N/A (single transaction) f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olivier Piou 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name TechnipFMC plc b) Legal Entity Identifier Code 549300D5I93QWCJTCK36 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of USD 1 each ISIN: GB00BDSFG982 b) Nature of the transaction Open market purchase of ordinary shares c) Currency USD d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: Volume: Total: EUR 13.50 6,000 EUR 81,000 EUR 14.00 4,000 EUR 56,000 e) Aggregated information: Aggregated Volume Price Price: EUR 13.70 Volume: 10,000 Total: EUR 137,000 f) Date of the transaction 28 February 2020 g) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

