DPW Holdings, Inc.: DPW Holdings to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2020 / DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) ("DPW" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company, today announced that it will be presenting at the third LD Micro Virtual Conference on March 4, 2020 at 2:40 PM PST / 5:40 PM EST. Milton "Todd" Ault, III, the Company's CEO and Chairman will be giving the presentation, an overview of DPW and its subsidiaries and discussing the Company's goals for 2020. Mr. Ault will conclude the presentation by answering questions from investors. The written presentation being discussed during the conference will be disclosed on a Form 8-K that will be filed with the SEC prior to the conference.

The Company encourages all shareholders, investors and those interested in DPW Holdings to participate by using this link: LD Micro Virtual Conference. The virtual conference can be audio accessed by using a computer with online connectivity while the presentation will only be viewable online.

"We are delighted to finally be hosting our third virtual event in order to showcase some of the truly unique names in micro-cap" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "There are many people and companies who are unable to attend our live events, due to any number of reasons so we are happy to offer an additional way for our companies to present to investors without taking a lot of time out of their day-to-day operations. While virtual events will never replace the experience of sitting in the same room as others, it is a great format for updating the investor community and getting increased exposure."

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About DPW Holdings, Inc.

DPW Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, telecommunications, medical, crypto-mining, and textiles. In addition, the Company owns a select portfolio of commercial hospitality properties and extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. DPW's headquarters are located at 201 Shipyard Way, Suite E, Newport Beach, CA 92663; www.DPWHoldings.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.DPWHoldings.com.

Contacts: Investor Relations, IR@DPWHoldings.com or (888) 753-2235

Source: DPW Holdings, Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578696/DPW-Holdings-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference