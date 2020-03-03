Julius Baer Group Ltd. nominates Kathryn Shih and Christian Meissner for election to the Board

Zurich, 3 March 2020 - The Board of Directors of Julius Baer Group Ltd. will propose Kathryn Shih and Christian Meissner for election as new independent members of the Board at the Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2020. This follows Paul Man Yiu Chow's decision not to stand for re-election at the AGM in April 2020, as he will shortly be reaching the age limit for Julius Baer Board members, and also forms part of the long-term succession planning. All other current members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election. Christian Meissner will immediately take up his mandate after the election, while Kathryn Shih will take up her mandate on 1 September 2020.

Kathryn Shih (1958) is a citizen of the United Kingdom. She spent 32 years of her career in the financial industry at UBS in Hong Kong. In her last position, she was President Asia Pacific and Member of the Group Executive Board at UBS AG, before she retired at the end of 2018. She brings with her extensive and in-depth knowledge of the wealth management industry, having previously also headed Wealth Management Asia Pacific of the Swiss bank for 14 years. She is currently a Member of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Business School Advisory Board and Temasek Fellow of the Wealth Management Institute in Singapore.

Christian Meissner (1969) is a citizen of Austria. He worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from July 2010 to February 2019, where he was most recently Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking. He has more than 30 years of experience, mainly in investment banking, and has worked in various senior management roles for Nomura, Lehman Brothers Ltd. International, and Goldman Sachs International.

Romeo Lacher, Chairman of Julius Baer, said: "Paul Chow will leave the Board after five years as an esteemed member. I would like to thank him for his great commitment and the professional judgment he brought to our committee. The board benefited considerably from his expertise and it was a pleasure working with him to carry out the Board's duties."

Commenting on the nominees, Romeo Lacher said: "I am very pleased to announce the nomination of Kathryn Shih and Christian Meissner. Both have an excellent reputation in the financial industry and, thanks to their outstanding careers, bring with them remarkable strategic expertise, combined with a deep understanding of the opportunities and risks as well as the regulatory environment of our business. Kathryn's exceptional experience in Asia and Christian's deep understanding in markets will be of particular relevance for us. We highly appreciate their willingness to join the Board of Directors of Julius Baer and we look forward to an excellent cooperation and their valuable contribution."

Contacts

Media Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 8888

Investor Relations, tel. +41 (0) 58 888 5256

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. At the end of 2019, assets under management amounted to CHF 426 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in over 25 countries and more than 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Dubai, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Montevideo, Moscow, Mumbai, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

For more information, visit our website at www.juliusbaer.com