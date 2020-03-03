Regulatory News:

Vifor Pharma today announced that Fitch Ratings (Fitch) has initiated coverage of Vifor Pharma with an investment grade BBB- credit rating and a stable outlook. This investment grade credit rating is supported by Vifor Pharma's leading position in growing niche markets, solid organic growth prospects and its strategic partnership with Fresenius Medical Care, as well as the Group's solid financial profile.

Colin Bond, Vifor Pharma's Chief Financial Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with this outcome as it represents a significant step towards gaining access to the U.S. unsecured corporate debt market. This investment grade credit rating from Fitch is a product of Vifor Pharma's continued focus on the execution of its three strategic growth drivers and the delivery of the milestone 2020 plan. This second investment grade credit rating will further support us in our development as a global specialty pharmaceuticals company."

The Fitch credit rating will further strengthen the dialogue with the debt investors and other capital market participants. Vifor Pharma is committed to maintaining an investment grade credit rating in the future.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global specialty pharmaceuticals company. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is headquartered in Switzerland, and listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348). For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

