Fastbase Inc.: A Letter from New Fastbase CEO, Kevin Rodgers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / The Bright Future of Fastbase (OTC:FBSE) It is with great pleasure that I share my initial thoughts with you as the newest member of Fastbase's leadership team officially joining the company as CEO on February 17, 2020. My appointment as CEO will enable our Founder and previous CEO, Rasmus Refer, to lead product development and build upon the technical foundation he has established for Fastbase. He will be focused on the engineering side of the business while I will focus on company strategy and operations, business development, marketing and sales.

I have spent the past year as a member of Fastbase's Advisory Board and have had the opportunity to see first-hand the strides that have been made with our current and future products. As I make the transition to CEO I'm excited by the opportunities that lie ahead. I spent over 13 years at Google, Inc in Silicon Valley leading teams across sales, customer success and operations. I worked with some of the largest brands in the world from a number of verticals including Automotive, CPG, Retail, Tech B2B and Entertainment. I spent time on both the ads business as well as the ad tech (platforms) business - which included Google Analytics - and witnessed the growth of one of the most successful companies the business world has ever seen. Through these experiences, and a number of others, I'm confident that I'm well positioned to lead Fastbase to new heights.

At its core Fastbase is a data company. As technology has advanced around areas like machine learning and artificial intelligence the ability to synthesize large amounts of data and find the right data points are critical. Businesses are looking towards technology and data to provide insights faster and at a larger scale by identifying aspects of the business that can be accelerated. One such aspect is a constant stream of leads which is fundamental for revenue growth and the other is information that can provide a significant advantage in competitive markets.

Fastbase aims to be the premier partner for businesses of any size to provide these data solutions and help our customers drive top-line revenue. With the foundation that has been put in place since the incorporation of Fastbase in 2014 we are confident that 2020 will be the year that we take significant strides towards achieving this goal.

As we kick off this next stage of growth we wanted to share our mission statement with our community - as without you none of this would be possible. We look forward to your help, feedback and guidance as we aim to deliver on our mission statement in 2020 and beyond.

Through the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence Fastbase provides our customers with high quality actionable leads and business-specific data-driven insights to simplify and accelerate the means to scale revenue.

