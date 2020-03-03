Accelerated roll-out of direct sales model in this key European market estimated at over USD 300 million

Stephan Collardey appointed Country Manager Germany

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is reinforcing its business operations in Germany, a strategic market for the company.

Implanet, which operates in Germany via its subsidiary based in Frankfurt (Implanet GmbH), has appointed Stephan Collardey as Country Manager in order to step up its commercial and business roll-out. This spine disorder market is the largest in Europe and is estimated at USD 300 million with around 1,000 active surgeons.

Stephan Collardey has over 16 years' experience in spine surgery and an in-depth knowledge of the German market. Before joining Implanet, he held successive sales management positions in Germany at RTI Surgical, Zimmer Biomet and Depuy Synthes.

Implanet's expansion in Germany is part of a drive to reorganize its sales operations around the direct sales model of the JAZZ range.

The new team attended the German Society for Spine Surgery (DGW) congress held in December 2019 in Munich. Their presentation of Implanet's innovations was greeted with great enthusiasm.

Implanet CEO Ludovic Lastennet said: "We are delighted that Stephan Collardey agreed to join our team as Country Manager Germany. This area is one of Implanet's key strategic regions and we are convinced that the direct sales model is the right choice for this market. Stephan's experience in spine surgery and knowledge of the German market will expand the current team's expertise and make a real difference from this year onwards. We've already seen a noticeable difference in Q4 2019 as the forecast level of sales growth has been reached in only a few months. We hope to ramp up operations quickly on this market in 2020 and over the coming years, driven by our proprietary JAZZ range designed to provide solutions to all vertebral fusion pathologies."

Stephan Collardey, new appointed Country Manager of Implanet GmbH, added: "I am delighted to be joining Implanet, especially because of its plan to develop JAZZ technologies, which have great potential in Germany. In only a few months we have rolled out a program of meetings, presentations and registrations targeting all market operators. Since January 2020 and the presentation of our new products, JAZZ Evo and JAZZ Cap, we have won over surgery teams in Heidelberg, Berlin and Munich. The first JAZZ Cap operations are scheduled for March and I am very excited about the idea of continuing to seize these opportunities to really ramp up Implanet's business."

Upcoming conferences in which Implanet will take part:

March 13-14: Meet the Experts, Madrid, Spain

March 25-27: SOFOP (French association for pediatric orthopedics), Aix-en-Provence, France

March 24-27: AAOS (American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons), Orlando FL

Upcoming financial events:

Annual general meeting, April 7 th , 2020

, 2020 Q1 2020 revenue, April 21st, 2020 after market close

About Implanet

Founded in 2007, Implanet is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, the latest generation JAZZ implant, designed to improve the treatment of spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery, and the MADISON implant designed for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on product traceability. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ and MADISON have obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark as well as the ANVISA authorization in Brazil. Implanet employs 36 staff and recorded 2019 sales of €7.4 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, Implanet established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. Implanet is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, OCAPI, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

