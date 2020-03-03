3 March 2020

Augmentum Fintech plc

Capital Markets Day

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the UK's only publicly listed fintech venture capital fund, is hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) for institutional investors and analysts today in the City of London.

No new material information will be disclosed during the day.

The UK continues to attract by far the largest share of fintech investment in Europe, with $48.5 billion invested in UK fintech in 2019 or 83% of all European fintech investment. (See Note 1: KPMG's 'Pulse of Fintech'). This clearly evidences the strength of the UK fintech sector - both the fintech firms themselves and the ecosystem that supports it.

The Augmentum portfolio now comprises 18 European fintech firms. The CMD will provide an overview of the Company's strategy and feature presentations from 12 portfolio company CEOs or Founders, illustrating the strength and potential of the companies that Augmentum has invested in.

Commenting, Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, said: "Augmentum is now fully invested, with remaining capital allocated to near term follow-on investments within the existing portfolio and we continue to build a healthy pipeline of compelling investment opportunities.

"The Company is still the only listed UK fund that invests exclusively in the fintech sector, giving public markets investors one of the few ways to access this largely privately held and fast-growing sector during its main period of growth."

Notes

1. KPMG's 'Pulse of Fintech' report published 24 February 2020

This annual report detailed UK fintech investment in 2019. This highlighted 2019 as "a blockbuster year for UK fintech investment":

· Fintech investment in the UK grew substantially in 2019 to $48.5bn from $25.4bn in 2018.

· The UK accounted for 83% of all European fintech funding in 2019.

· The number of fintech deals by global tech giants increased for the fifth straight year, reaching $3.5bn.

2. About Augmentum Fintech plc:

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.