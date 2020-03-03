CEO Richard Twomey Leaves Mölnlycke

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Twomey, President and CEO of Mölnlycke, will after six years leave the organisation.

"Richard has with his deep knowledge and experience within the medical technology industry developed Mölnlycke into an even stronger company in its field. During his time the company has made significant progress, especially in emerging markets. It has also made big strides in innovation and the establishment of solid clinical evidence and health economics related to our products. Going forward, the strategy remains the same as we are now speeding up the execution phase", says Chairman Gunnar Brock.

"I am proud that I have been able to contribute to the success of Mölnlycke. The company has a solid foundation with a strong product portfolio, very dedicated employees and an owner committed to long term investment in the business", says Richard Twomey.

The search for a new President and CEO is underway and Richard will maintain his current position until he has assisted in the introduction and hand over to his successor.

