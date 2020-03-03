Tern PLC Tern PLC: Sale of Tern portfolio company Seal Software 03-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Non-regulatory announcement 3 March 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Sale of Tern portfolio company Seal Software Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), is pleased to announce that one of its portfolio companies, Seal Software Group Limited ("Seal Software"), has been acquired by DocuSign Inc ("DocuSign"). DocuSign has agreed to acquire Seal Software for a total consideration of $188 million in cash (excluding the value of shares currently owned by DocuSign) subject to potential adjustments and regulatory approval of the sale. Tern invested GBP50,000 in Seal Software and as at 30 June 2019 this investment was valued at GBP115,145, with Tern holding less than 1% of Seal Software. The proceeds to Tern from this sale are expected to be broadly in line with the Company's valuation of its investment, which will realise an approximately two times return on Tern's original investment. Tern CEO, Al Sisto, said, "The sale of Seal Software to DocuSign will provide our shareholders with a positive return on one of our earliest investments. Although the investment thesis for Tern today is different to that when we initially invested in Seal Software, insofar as we now seek to take larger stakes in our portfolio companies, it demonstrates management's ability to source technology growth companies with good potential for exit to market leading companies. We applaud the team at Seal Software and wish them success on this new journey." About EQS Corporate News announcements This is an EQS Corporate News announcement. EQS Corporate News is an investor communication service aimed at assisting listed and unlisted (including AIM quoted) companies to distribute media only/non-regulatory news releases such as marketing messages, corporate and product information into the public domain. Information required to be notified under the AIM Rules for Companies, Market Abuse Regulation or other regulation would be disseminated as an RNS regulatory announcement and not on EQS Corporate News. **ENDS** Enquiries Tern plc Via Newgate Communications Al Sisto, CEO Sarah Payne, Finance Director Newgate Communications PR Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/Megan Kovach Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 987913 03-March-2020

March 03, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)