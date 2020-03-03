Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019; Positive trading performance against a challenging market backdrop 03-March-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins plc Full year results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2019 Positive trading performance against a challenging market backdrop GBPm Note FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2018 Change vs as reported IFRS 16(1) illustrativ e comparative s Revenue 6,956 6,741 6,741 3.2% Like-for-like 3.8% 4.9% 4.9% (1.1)ppt revenue growth(2) Adjusted 6a 442 375 410 7.8% operating profit(2) Adjusted 12b 112.7p 114.5p 106.0p 6.3% earnings per share(2) ROCE(2) 16 10.1% 10.5% 9.6% 0.5ppt Covenant net 15a 344 300 44 debt(2) Dividend per 13 48.5p 47.0p 3.2% share Operating profit 232 (22) / (loss) Total profit / 123 (84) (loss) after tax Basic earnings 12a 48.9p (34.4)p per share (1) Figures adjusted on a non-statutory illustrative basis for IFRS 16 - Leases as previously reported in May 2019 (2) Alternative performance measures are used to provide a guide to underlying performance. Details of calculations can be found in the notes listed Financial highlights · Like-for-like revenue growth of 3.8% with total revenue growth of 3.2% · Good growth in the Merchant businesses despite challenging market conditions, continued excellent growth in Toolstation and a strong recovery in Wickes · Adjusted operating profit growth of 7.8% driven by Wickes recovery, the transformation programme in P&H and the positive impact of cost reduction activities · Net adjusting items of GBP187m including a GBP108m impairment relating to halting of the ERP replacement programme · Return on Capital Employed increased by 50bps to 10.1% against a 2018 IFRS 16 comparative figure · Continued strong free cash flow generation of GBP195m Strategic progress · Merchant businesses outperformed challenging end-markets, benefitting from business simplification and greater local empowerment · Acceleration of Toolstation UK expansion continued with 65 new branches opened and the acquisition of a controlling share of Toolstation Europe · Process to demerge Wickes well progressed, due for completion in Q2 2020 · Process to divest the P&H business paused during period of significant uncertainty, sale of the PF&P wholesale business completed in January 2020 · Cost reduction actions on track; streamlining above-branch operations and increasing the agility of the Group Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "Against a challenging market backdrop we have delivered a strong operational and financial performance across the Group. Our merchanting businesses gained market share as a result of a range of initiatives to improve our customer proposition, including increased local empowerment for our branch managers, while the pace of the Toolstation expansion accelerated. The actions put in place to improve our Wickes and Plumbing & Heating businesses meant that both recovered well during the year and made positive contributions towards the Group's overall performance. "Our strategic progress in 2019 has been significant, but there remains much work to do in order to build stronger foundations for the Group to deliver enhanced returns and long-term growth. Our immediate priorities are the regeneration of the Travis Perkins general merchant, continued growth of Toolstation, further simplification of our business and successful delivery of the demerger of Wickes. "The long-term fundamental drivers of the Group's end-markets remain strong, and our businesses enjoy leading positions in their respective markets. Whilst trading conditions in 2019 have been challenging we have seen some green shoots of recovery in our lead indicators, although it remains too early to point towards any tangible improvement in RMI. The Group remains focused on delivering against our key priorities, and we are optimistic that we can build on the positive performance in 2019, continue to outperform our end-markets and deliver improved returns for our shareholders." Enquiries: Travis Perkins Powerscourt Graeme Barnes Justin Griffiths / James White +44 (0) 7469 401819 +44 (0) 207 2501446 graeme.barnes@travisperkins.co.uk travisperkins@powerscourt-group.com Zak Newmark +44 (0) 7384 432560 zak.newmark@travisperkins.co.uk Cautionary Statement: This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Travis Perkins' financial condition, results of operations and business and details of plans and objectives in respect to these items. Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "anticipates", "aims", "due", "could", "may", "will", "should", "expects", "believes", "seeks", "intends", "plans", "potential", "reasonably possible", "targets", "goal" or "estimates", and words of similar meaning. By their very nature forward-looking statements are inherently unpredictable, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Principal Risks and Uncertainties disclosed in the Group's Annual Report, changes in the economies and markets in which the Group operates; changes in the legislative, regulatory and competition frameworks in which the Group operates; changes in the capital markets from which the Group raises finance; the impact of legal or other proceedings against or which affect the Group; and changes in interest and exchange rates. All forward-looking statements, made in this announcement or made subsequently, which are attributable to Travis Perkins or any other member of the Group or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Travis Perkins does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so. Nothing in this document should be regarded as a profits forecast. Without prejudice to the above: (a) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf shall otherwise have any liability whatsoever for loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from the use of the information contained within this announcement; and (b) neither Travis Perkins plc nor any other member of the Group, nor persons acting on their behalf makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained within this announcement. This announcement is current as of 3 March 2020, the date on which it is given. This announcement has not been and will not be updated to reflect any changes since that date. Past performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc cannot be relied upon as a guide to the future performance of the shares of Travis Perkins plc. *Summary* ********* Basis of preparation The Group's 2019 audited results are reported on the following basis: · The Group is reporting its accounts under IFRS 16 - Leases which treats all lease obligations as debt, leading to changes in the income statement and balance sheet. Illustrative comparatives have been presented as if the new standard had applied in 2018. · The acquisition of a majority holding in Toolstation Europe was completed on 30 September 2019, and since that date the financial results have been fully consolidated. · The financial results for the Plumbing & Heating business have been consolidated into the Group results, reflecting the pause of the intended sale process in late 2019 due to high levels of uncertainty in the UK macro environment. *Financial performance* The Group produced a positive performance in 2019 against a challenging market backdrop, with early signs of progress from the strategic initiatives set out in December 2018. Total Group revenues grew by 3.2% in 2019 to GBP6,956m, and by 3.8% on a like-for-like basis. Sales growth was driven by a good performance from the Merchant businesses despite the challenging market environment, with continued excellent growth in Toolstation and a strong recovery in Wickes. The P&H business recorded a modest reduction in sales across the year, but this reduction was concentrated in the lower margin wholesale business, whilst the branch-based business continued to grow. Adjusted operating profits grew to GBP442m, an increase of 7.8% when compared to the 2018 illustrative comparative (including the impact of IFRS 16). The increase of GBP32m was driven by improvements in all segments, with the biggest increase coming from the strong recovery in Wickes. Toolstation UK also grew profits strongly, but this was offset by the consolidation of Toolstation Europe in Q4, and the corresponding losses of around GBP4m. The transformation of P&H continued to make good progress, improving the balance of

