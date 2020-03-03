Amun Changes Its Name to 21Shares

ZURICH, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amun AG, the Swiss issuer of crypto Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), has taken the strategic decision to change the company name and the name of its range of crypto exchange traded products (ETPs) to 21Shares AG.

This name change occurred with immediate effect on 2 March 2020 and all Amun ETPs will now trade under this new name on SIX Swiss Exchange. In addition a new website, www.21shares.com, is also now live. Hany Rashwan, Chief Executive Officer of the newly created 21 Shares AG, made this strategic decision with the board's approval to enable the company to focus on further expanding its range of crypto ETPs internationally to service more diverse markets. The new name and increased focus is expected to help 21Shares AG list its ETPs on two new venues by the end of 2020. The new brand name is a homage to the total maximum supply of Bitcoin, as only 21 million Bitcoin will ever be in circulation. It further reflects the progressive change made in implementing the corporate strategy to transform the company into a multi-project, multi-crypto business and to standardise its offering by streamlining access for investors into either the financial or crypto markets. For example, last week, 21Shares launched the world-first Short (inverse) Bitcoin ETP on Boerse Stuttgart, the second-largest stock exchange in Germany.

Hany Rashwan, Chief Executive, said: "We remain on a mission to help simplify access to crypto and we are focused on being the financial partner of choice in the crypto ETP industry. The name change will allow us to target additional and increasingly more diverse markets by utilising a consistent brand for all regions around the world. This change is not limited to marketing communications but focuses on our financial product range to better serve our investor community in the crypto markets."

The changes will not impact the trading of the ETPs and therefore investors will feel no disruption. All tickers, ISINs and WKNs will remain unchanged.

About 21Shares

21Shares makes investing in crypto assets as easy as buying shares using your conventional broker or bank. Investors can invest in cryptocurrencies using conventional ETP structures (or tracker) with total confidence and cost effectively thanks to the 21Shares suite of ETPs and now composed of 11 crypto ETPs. Founded in 2018 and incorporated in Zug, the company has launched several world firsts.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1098206/21Shares_Logo.jpg