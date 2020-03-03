H2020 program will boost transition of European seaports from connected and digital to smart and cognitive

Traxens, a company that provides high-value data and services for the supply chain industry, announces today that it is now part of the new European DataPorts project, aimed at creating a data platform for cognitive ports of the future. With a total budget of €6.7M ($7.3M), the three-year project will receive €5.7M ($6.2M) from the European Union. It is coordinated by the Technological Institute of Informatics (ITI) in Spain.

Today, only three per cent of container terminals are automated. However, the future of the industry points towards smart ports as the best way to overcome the challenges and demands that arise in the sector. Challenges include optimizing port operations, enhancing the supply chain for operators and carriers, and reducing emissions and waste.

DataPorts will take advantage of the huge amount of data generated around modern connected sea ports and the high level of digitalization these ports have so far achieved. Existing digital platforms and tools will be leveraged to establish an industrial data platform where data coming from different stakeholders and external sources can be combined and processed to achieve real value.

Today's shippers and related stakeholders are optimizing their supply chains through digital transformation, where real-time data is key. The aim is to expose the smart assets value-added services via the DataPorts' platforms market place. The availability of door-to-door visibility of the transport execution, with applied AI, and the use of blockchain technology will result in easier integration of reliable, trustworthy, private and secure data in different processes. Information will potentially be shared with the whole of the supply chain (in respect of the data governance rules that protect their competitive advantages), offering greater visibility, real-time tracking, waste reduction, higher security and potentially faster border clearance.

This European funded project will demonstrate the added value Traxens Smart assets services bring, on a global scale, to the whole ecosystem.

Historically, the maritime port infrastructure is relatively complex. A number of agents, including retailers, freight forwarders, carriers, consignees and port authorities, are all involved in port operations. Currently, these agents don't always interact with each other, which leads to stagnant silos of information, meaning the full potential of data cannot be realised.

The DataPorts project aims to create a secure data platform that shares information, not only between port agents, but also with other ports. Only those with access permits and contracts can access data sharing and research new Artificial Intelligence and cognitive services.

Traxens devices provide global door-to-door visibility and fleet management capability for a variety of logistics units. Tracking and monitoring data is collected via its devices, installed on each of the logistics assets. These devices have different real-time communication facilities (cellular connectivity and IoT mesh networking). A wide range of sensors offer different capabilities, including geolocation and geofencing, temperature and humidity measurements, door open detection and client alerts on the shocks that may occur during transportation.

"Even today, when seaports have achieved a mature state in terms of digitalisation, there is a clear gap in taking full advantage of digital data assets," said Santiago Cáceres, DataPorts coordinator at ITI. "A secure and trustworthy platform, able to grant data sharing and trading, opens up many business opportunities. Obviously, it also brings a number of challenges, but DataPorts was designed to provide the means and tools to overcome these, paving the way to creating new business models using its results."

"Participating in the DataPorts project will give Traxens the opportunity to share data between port actors and demonstrate the effectiveness of its Smart Container technology," said Dr Hanane Becha, Traxens Innovation Standards senior manager. "For that purpose, it is intended that a data market will be created in which all the transport chain companies participate, so that big data solutions can be created. These will improve the integration of data sources, making them easier to use, faster and much more reliable."

DataPorts will establish a unique data space for all maritime ports in Europe and contribute to the European Commission's global objective of creating a common European data space.

DataPorts relies on the participation of 13 partners from five nations:

Spain: ITI (project leader), Everis Spain SL, Universidad Politécnica de Valencia, Fundación ValenciaPort, Prodevelop SL

France: Traxens

Greece: Hellenic Telecommunications Organisation S.A., Institute of Communications and Computer Systems (ICCS), Centre for Research and Technology Hellas, Thessaloniki Port Authority S.A.

Germany: University of Duisburg-Essen (Paluno), Fraunhofer-Institute for Software and Systems Engineering ISST

Israel: IBM Israel

