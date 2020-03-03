Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain solutions, today launched its life insurance and reinsurance practice and announced the establishment of an office in Liechtenstein to serve life re/insurance markets.

The practice focuses on partnering with existing and start-up life re/insurance organisations and insurtech providers, offering services such as interim management, strategic consulting, product development, actuarial services, sales strategy consulting, Solvency II Pillar 1-2 support, and reinsurance optimisation. In addition, Xceedance can help carriers with legacy transformation to better manage new and existing business, and to transact run-off portfolios.

Markus Brugger and Mark Lucas will jointly direct the newest international office of Xceedance, as leaders of the life insurance and reinsurance sectors respectively.

"Liechtenstein is a significant financial services hub, including for worldwide life re/insurers, and our rapidly growing company is especially skilled in supporting the full range of insurance operations, as we help our global clients gain new business, grow revenues and minimise expenses," said Arun Balakrishnan, CEO, Xceedance. "We are excited to locate an office in Liechtenstein and expand opportunities for direct interaction with diverse life re/insurance organisations, both in the EMEA region and worldwide."

"Liechtenstein is a well-established global insurance marketplace, and Xceedance can help and support life re/insurers worldwide to strengthen their operations and enter new markets," said Markus Brugger.

"We are excited to join a dynamic company such as Xceedance and look forward to building the company's life re/insurance consulting and technology services to assist the industry in addressing pressing challenges and diverse market opportunities," said Mark Lucas.

Mr. Brugger has 30 years of life re/insurance experience and was president of the Liechtenstein Insurance Association from 2012 to 2014. He has held senior roles with Winterthur Re, Cologne Re, and PartnerRe, and was CEO for 17 years at PrismaLife and Liechtenstein Life. Mr. Brugger joins Xceedance from Grant Thornton Liechtenstein/Switzerland, where he led the insurance advisory practice.

Mr. Lucas has 35 years of industry experience at Guy Carpenter in Denmark, U.S. Re in Switzerland, and most recently at JLT Re in Switzerland, where he was general manager. Mr. Lucas has developed several new reinsurance products over his career and brings a wealth of life reinsurance knowledge to Xceedance.

About Xceedance

Xceedance (www.xceedance.com) is a global provider of strategic consulting, actuarial, and managed services, technology, and data sciences to property/casualty and life insurance organisations. Domiciled in Bermuda, with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Liechtenstein, Poland, India, and Australia, Xceedance helps re/insurers launch new products, drive operations, implement intelligent technology and blockchain solutions, deploy advanced analytic capabilities, and achieve business process optimisation. The experienced insurance professionals at Xceedance enable re/insurers, brokers, TPAs, agents, and program administrators worldwide to enhance policyholder service, enter new markets, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability.

