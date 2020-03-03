Zyxel Communications announced Get/Telia will offer its subscribers Zyxel's EX5501 one of the markets most powerful routers featuring Wi-Fi 6 technology.

"With this router we are securing our customers for the future. Wi-Fi 6 is the new standard for wireless networks and creates a new wireless experience with superior, stable speeds and the opportunity to use many devices simultaneously without any disruption. At Get/Telia we are focused on offering state of the art technology," said Ola-Jo Holte Semb, Broadband Manager at Get and Telia.

Available to Get fiber subscribers, Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6 router delivers wireless speeds of up to 4.8 Gbps in 5 GHz networks and 1.1 Gbps in 2.4 GHz networks. The router optimizes bandwidth usage to provide greater capacity and help subscribers stream and surf across multiple devices and platforms. The router is also equipped with a 2.5 Gigabit LAN port and 2.5 Gigabit WAN port.

Get selected Zyxel's router to help subscribers better utilize Wi-Fi 6 as new devices, such as the latest Samsung and Apple smartphones, are built for Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Because the router is backwards compatible, it can also support all current devices that lack Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. As newer Wi-Fi 6 supporting devices are introduced, including laptops and tablets, Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6 routers ensure optimal connectivity now and in the future.

"We are proud to work with Get to bring Wi-Fi 6 into homes across Norway," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior VP, Head of EMEA Regional BU at Zyxel Communications. "As the volume of connected devices per home increases each year, our superior solution brings customers the fastest network speeds while effortlessly increasing the number of connected devices."

The router is being rolled out continuously to Get's new fiber customers.

About Get/Telia

Today, over 500,000 homes and businesses are connected to Get's fiber-based networks, and over 1.8 million private and corporate customers use our services every day. More and more people want to connect to our fiber network, and for several years we have seen very strong growth in both broadband and TV. In addition to our own network, we also provide services through 25 regional partners from Hammerfest to Kristiansand. In the summer of 2018, Get was acquired by Telia Company and is now part of Telia Norway.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's right for Service Providers and their subscribers.

Contacts:

For Get/Telia:

Daniel Barhom

Communication Manager

Telia Norway

Tel: +47 476 23 517

E-mail: daniel.barhom@telia.no



For Zyxel Communications:

Birgitte Dolevert Larsen

Marketing Manager, EMEA

Zyxel Communications

Tel: +45 2085 9223

E-mail: birgitte.larsen@zyxel.eu