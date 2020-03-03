Praesidian Capital Europe ("Praesidian"), a leading provider of growth capital in the United Kingdom, Germany and Northern Europe, announced today it has successfully exited its investment in PlanetHome Group ("PlanetHome"), a Munich Headquartered leading real estate brokerage and mortgage brokerage business in Germany and Austria. Praesidian backed the original carve-out of PlanetHome by AP Capital Investments from its previous parent UniCredit Bank, a major pan-European financial institution.

According to Serkan Dede, Investment Director of Praesidian, who executed the original transaction in 2015: "We are very pleased with our investment in PlanetHome, having worked closely with the owners since the original buy-out and provided further follow-on financing in 2016."

Osman Unsal, co-founder AP Capital Investments, commented, "Praesidian has been a dependable and flexible partner since the initial complex transaction and onwards."

"Our close partnership with Praesidian from the beginning enabled us to carve out and build a market leading business in Germany and Austria," added Bulend Corbacioglu, co-founder AP Capital Investments.

Jason Drattell, Praesidian Founder and Managing Partner, said, "We are pleased to have supported PlanetHome over the last five years and are delighted by the value this investment has created for our investors."

Praesidian continues to actively invest capital into business in the UK, Germany and Northern Europe, with a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities.

About PlanetHome Group

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Munich, PlanetHome is a leading provider of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in Germany and Austria. The Group employs over 500 people in more than 80 locations and generates more than €100 million of revenues. For more information, visit www.planethome.de.

About Praesidian Capital Europe

Praesidian Capital Europe is an innovative private investment firm focused on providing tailored and flexible capital solutions to lower middle market businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, and selectively Northern Europe. Established in 2014 and based in London, the team invests in private small and mid-sized companies, often in connection with management buyouts, recapitalizations or refinancings. For more information, visit www.praesidian.com.

