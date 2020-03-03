Winshuttle Announces European Launch of EnterWorks MDM/PIM Platform at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit March 9-11, 2020

Market Expansion Meets High Demand in Europe for EnterWorks Powerful and Flexible Software

LONDON, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle, the leading data management and process automation provider, will announce the European launch of its EnterWorks MDM/PIM software platform at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2020 held in London, EnglandMarch 9-11, 2020. The EnterWorks solution was named in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management Solutions.

Acquired by Winshuttle in 2019, the EnterWorks platform is an advanced evolution of an MDM Data Hub solution comprised of converged support for multi-domain MDM, PIM, and DAM. EnterWorks currently serves a broad variety of product-centered industries including CPG, food, MRO, building construction supplies, office supplies, vehicle and auto, high tech, apparel, and home furnishings and healthcare. The EnterWorks offering enables companies to utilize multi-domain data to empower cohesive experiences across their value chain. EnterWorks continues to accelerate its product roadmap, advancing the core platform and scale towards a vision of converging multi-domain MDM with advanced technologies such as micro-services, machine learning, and artificial intelligence while at the same time enabling the entire solution to be implemented quickly with little to no programming or coding.

"Winshuttle is uniquely positioned to bring EnterWorks to the European marketplace and meet high local demand for our powerful and flexible software," said Kerry Young, Vice President and General Manager of the EnterWorks line of business. "Leveraging Winshuttle's significant presence in Europe means that customers who have wanted to engage with EnterWorks will now have strong local support."

The Winshuttle customer presentation being held at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2020, March 9-11, 2020, is titled "Multi-Domain MDM in Action" and will feature Marc Alvarez, Vice President, Data Management & Operations for Thomson Reuters. The presentation will review how Thomson Reuters first began their EnterWorks implementation by tackling data quality and governance for product and pricing data. The company then went on to fulfill a vision for cross-domain intelligence with a Multi-Domain approach powered by EnterWorks and focused on product, customer, and employee domains.

"Launching EnterWorks Enable in Europe is an opportunity for us to grow our already strong business here, and to give EnterWorks' customers local support in their own languages," said John Pierson, CEO of Winshuttle. "It's exciting to add MDM products and solutions to the growing portfolio of advanced technology services that Winshuttle offers in Europe."

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

Gartner analysts will provide additional analysis on data and analytics trends at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2020 taking place March 9-11 in London. Follow news and updates from the event on Twitter at GartnerDA or find out more at: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/emea/data-analytics-uk

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle empowers business teams to make an impact. Winshuttle's enterprise-grade data management and process automation software is designed for people at any skill level, enabling organizations to improve the quality of their strategic data assets and accelerate critical business processes at scale - driving top-line growth and bottom-line results. Learn why over 2500 global brands trust Winshuttle's SAP automation, product information management (PIM), and multi-domain master data management (MDM) solutions to drive their business forward at winshuttle.com.

EnterWorks is a Line of Business in the data management company, Winshuttle, which is funded by the well-established Silicon Valley private equity firm, Symphony Technology Group. The EnterWorks Multi-Domain Master Experience Management (MxM) solution enables companies to acquire, master, manage, govern, and transform multi-domain experiences across their value chain into a competitive advantage for organizations of all sizes - from SMBs to global enterprises. Solutions offered include: Master Data Management, Product Information Management, Digital Asset Management, Golden Record Management, Data Stewardship, MDM Workflow & Business Process Enablement, Data Governance, Data Synchronization, Syndication & Integration, Print Automation, and Self-Service Portals.

EnterWorks is highly ranked by various research analysts and used by industry leaders such as: Ariens, Big Rock Sports, CPO Commerce, Creative Converting, Darigold, Fender Musical Instruments, Guthy-Renker, Hearth & Home Technologies, HON Furniture, Johnstone Supply, Mary Kay, Mercer, Orgill, Publishers Clearing House, Restoration Hardware, Strategic Market Alliance, HP Hood, and W.B. Mason.

For more information please visit www.winshuttle.com and www.enterworks.com.