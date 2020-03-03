Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-03-03 09:00 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on March 3, 2020 to remove observation status for UPP Olaines bonds (UPPO070022A, ISIN code: EE3300111350) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because UPP Olaines had not published its 12 months interim report of 2019 within 2 months from the end of the reporting period. UPP Olaines published its 12 months interim report of 2019 on March 3, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.