Saville Resources Inc. Announces Sale of Its 100% Owned Bud Property in Greenwood, B.C.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 3rd, 2020 / Saville Resources Inc. (TSXV:SRE)(FSE:S0J) (the "Company" or "Saville") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Ximen Mining Corp. (XIM) for the sale of its 100% owned mineral property in southern British Columbia. The Bud Property consists of 6 mineral claims covering a total of 380.6 hectares.

The Bud Property is located approximately four kilometres northwest of Greenwood, B.C., and is two km southwest of Ximen Mining Corp.'s Gold Drop property under option by GGX Gold Corp., where diamond drilling on the COD vein intersected high-grade mineralization, including 129 grams per tonne gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28-metre core length and 107.5 g/t gold and 880 g/t silver over 6.90-metre core length (see GGX Gold news releases dated Jan. 11 and Jan. 18, 2019).

Details of this transaction will be: 388,888 shares of Ximen Mining Corp. to be issued to Saville Resources Inc. upon closing of agreement. This Transaction is subject to TSX Venture approvals.

About Saville Resources Inc.

The Company's principal asset is the Niobium Claim Group Property, situated within the central Labrador Trough, Quebec, and currently under Earn-In Agreement from Commerce Resources Corp. for up to a 75% interest. The Property consists of 26 contiguous mineral claims, encompassing an area of approximately 1,223 hectares, and is considered highly prospective for niobium and tantalum. The Property includes portions of the high-priority, and drill ready Miranna Target where prior boulder sampling in the area has returned 5.9% Nb2O5 and 1,220 ppm Ta2O5, as well as the Northwest and Southeast areas (Mallard Prospect) where drilling has returned wide intercepts of mineralization, including 0.61% Nb2O5 over 12.0 m (EC08-008) and 1.36% Nb2O5 over 4.5 m, within a larger interval of 0.80% Nb2O5 over 31.5 m (EC19-174A), respectively.

