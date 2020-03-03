SmartStream Technologies, the financial Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions provider, and Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), today announced an agreement to help financial institutions digitally transform the entire post-trade lifecycle, enabling more efficient, streamlined and cost-effective middle- and back-office operations.

The new partnership promises to accelerate and expand the delivery of SmartStream's solutions, leveraging Luxoft's deep financial services domain expertise, market coverage, and premium consulting, integration and implementation credentials. According to Pierre Castagne, Global Head of Alliances, Luxoft Financial Services: "Together, SmartStream and Luxoft will help financial institutions improve operational control, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with regulations".

"Based on our successful partnership model and proven onshore/nearshore delivery expertise, Luxoft is building a powerful alliance network with market leaders and innovators across the trade lifecycle value chain," Castagne said. "This will provide clients with specialised skills and tailored solutions that unlock agility, modernisation and cost savings".

Günther Ruf, Director, Partner and Alliances, SmartStream commented: "Luxoft is exactly the type of organisation we were looking to partner with. They have the necessary global footprint, plus the knowledge and experience needed to help financial institutions utilise our solutions in optimising their back-office functions. It's the perfect complement to our offering. Now it will be easier than ever for a business to increase automation levels, which results in a dramatic rise in STP rates and a lowering of the overall cost of processing. This, coupled with a significant reduction in the amount of overall errors, can greatly improve a financial firm's customer service efforts and add to their reputation".

SmartStream is a recognised leader in financial transaction management solutions that enable firms to improve operational control, reduce costs, build new revenue streams, mitigate risk and comply accurately with the regulators.

By helping its customers through their transformative digital strategies, SmartStream provides a range of solutions for the transaction lifecycle with AI and machine learning technologies embedded which can be deployed in the cloud or as managed services.

As a result, more than 2,000 clients including 70 of the world's top 100 banks, rely on SmartStream Transaction Lifecycle Management (TLM) solutions to deliver greater efficiency to their operations.

Luxoft, a DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC), is a digital strategy and software engineering firm providing bespoke technology solutions that drive business change for customers the world over. Luxoft uses technology to enable business transformation, enhance customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency through its strategy, consulting and engineering services. Luxoft combines a unique blend of engineering excellence and deep industry expertise, specializing in automotive, financial services, travel and hospitality, healthcare, life sciences, media and telecommunications.

