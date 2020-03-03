Regulatory News:

Thierry Le Hénaff drives change at Arkema's (Paris:AKE) Executive Committee, in particular through a broader and more diversified representation of the Business Lines, with a view to continuing to adapt the Group to the challenges of today's and tomorrow's world.

Accordingly, effective today,

Marc Schuller is appointed Arkema's Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Thierry Le Hénaff. He will oversee the Coating Solutions, Industrial Specialties, and Advanced Materials businesses.

Furthermore, he will also be responsible for North America, global raw materials and energy procurement, as well as commercial excellence.

Three new members, Marie-Pierre Chevallier, Richard Jenkins and Erwoan Pezron will be promoted to the Executive Committee effective May 4th 2020, reporting to Marc Schuller.

Detail of their business responsibilities will be given on that date. Richard Jenkins will be based in Cary, NC, USA.

Beyond the above changes, the other members of the Executive Committee reporting to Thierry Le Hénaff are:

Bernard Boyer , Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy

, Executive Vice President Corporate Strategy Vincent Legros , Executive Vice President Bostik

, Executive Vice President Bostik Luc Benoit-Cattin , Executive Vice President Industry and CSR

, Executive Vice President Industry and CSR Marie-José Donsion , Chief Financial Officer

, Chief Financial Officer Thierry Parmentier, Executive Vice President Human Resources and Communication

Thierry Le Hénaff will continue to oversee the Group's R&D, headed by Christian Collette, Arkema's Chief Technical Officer (CTO).

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans high-performance materials, industrial specialties and coating solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, we employ approximately 20,000 people worldwide and operate in close to 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005414/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS

Béatrice Zilm

+33 1 49 00 75 58

beatrice.zilm@arkema.com

Arié Taïeb

+33 1 49 00 72 07

arie.taieb@arkema.com

Peter Farren

+33 1 49 00 73 12

peter.farren@arkema.com

Caroline Chung

+33 1 49 00 74 37

caroline.chung@arkema.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

Gilles Galinier

+33 1 49 00 70 07

gilles.galinier@arkema.com

Véronique Obrecht

+33 1 49 00 88 41

veronique.obrecht@arkema.com