Cannabis Sativa, Inc.: PrestoDoctor Awarded Missouri Top Cannabis Telemedicine Company by MOCann BizCon+Expo

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announced today that PrestoDoctor (https://prestodoctor.com/) has received an award as the top cannabis telemedicine company in Missouri by MOCann BizCon+Expo, being held March 2, 2020-March 3, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. "PrestoDoctor is proud to be recognized as a progressive leader and innovator in the cannabis telemedicine community", said co-founder and COO Rob Tankson. "We deliver over 5 years of experience, compassionate licensed physicians and a world-class patient support team. "PrestoDoctor is anticipating robust demand in the newly-opened Missouri market and we plan to continue to meet the needs of the Missouri cannabis telemedicine community". PrestoDoctor has provided medical recommendations to over 100,000 patients in five states to date. Get your Missouri medical marijuana card online by simply visiting prestodoctor.com, scheduling your secure video chat appointment, and conversing with one of our board-certified doctors. You can jumpstart the process now by scheduling a same day or future appointment.

How to get a Medical Marijuana card in Missouri online through PrestoDoctor

Getting a Missouri medical marijuana card is a process that involves speaking with a doctor and filling out some quick online state paperwork. To become a Missouri medical marijuana patient, you can first talk with one of our doctors (100% online via secure video chat) to see if you qualify and we will help you through the application process.

Qualifying Conditions:

Before you begin the process, it is first important to understand if you have a qualifying condition for a medical marijuana card. Here are some conditions that may qualify you for the program:

In the professional judgment of a physician, any chronic, debilitating or other medical condition (including, but not limited to, hepatitis C, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Huntington's disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer's disease, cachexia, and wasting syndrome)

A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson's disease, and Tourette's syndrome

Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist

A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medication that could lead to physical or psychological dependence, when a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication

Cancer

Epilepsy

Glaucoma

Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment

Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome

A terminal illness

Documentation Needed:

When registering with the state after your appointment, you'll need to provide one of the following items to show proof of Missouri residency:

Missouri Drivers License

Missouri Identification Card

Current Missouri Motor Vehicle Registration

Recent Missouri Utility Bill

*Some other evidence of residence in Missouri, which may be approved or denied by the director of the Missouri Medical program

Talk to our doctors to get your Missouri medical marijuana card online:

Simply visit prestodoctor.com to schedule your secure video chat appointment and talk to one of our board-certified doctors to get your medical marijuana recommendation letter. We generally have same-day appointments available, or you can schedule an appointment in the future.

After you are approved:

PrestoDoctor will send you your Missouri Certification Form to be electronically completed for basic information and your social security number (required by the state for the application, pursuant to 19-CSR 30-95.110 (1)(B)5.)

After you complete this form, we will return the completed form to you with the doctor's signature, along with your final instructions on how to register with the Missouri State Website

ALL PHYSICIAN RECOMMENDATION FORMS MUST BE SUBMITTED WITHIN 30 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THE DOCTOR SIGNATURE.

Missouri State Application Fee:

Once you have completed the online application, submitted the physician recommendation and all other required documentation, the online application fee must be paid to the Missouri Medical Marijuana Authority for review.

Also, be advised that state application fees are separate from PrestoDoctor appointment fees.

Standard state application fees are $25

Patient Cultivation Fee (optional) is an additional $100

Caregiver application fee (optional) is an additional $25

Missouri medical marijuana cards are valid for one year.

All application fees MUST be paid with a Visa, MasterCard, or Discover credit or debit card. If you do not have a credit or debit card, you must find a retail store that offers prepaid Visa or MasterCard gift cards and purchase one there.

Missouri State Recommendation

The state of Missouri does not mail out physical cards out to qualified/registered patients. Once approved by the state, the patient receives an email notification with instructions to log into the registration system to access their digital medical marijuana card. This card can be printed, or saved to their electronic device.

When visiting a dispensary, applicants must bring a digital card (either on your device or printed) as well as a form of identification.

Curious about appointment pricing? Click here to find the PrestoDoctor evaluation cost for a Missouri medical card.

For questions about the process or anything related to how to get your Missouri medical cannabis card, sign up for an account and use the PrestoDoctor web chat, or send us an email at team@prestodoctor.com.

About PrestoDoctor:

PrestoDoctor launched in California in the summer of 2015, and has since expanded into Nevada, New York, Oklahoma and Missouri. PrestoDoctor has facilitated over a hundred thousand appointments and maintains the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online. PrestoDoctor has over 4,000 5-star reviews, and is the first medical marijuana company to be accepted into the American Telemedicine Association. PrestoDoctor is HIPAA and HITECH compliant. PrestoDoctor plans to continue to expand its services in 2020.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® (https://prestodoctor.com), GK Manufacturing and Packaging, Inc. (https://ganja-juice.com), Wild Earth Naturals® (https://wildearthnaturals.com), and iBudtender (https://ibudtender.com). Cannabis Sativa licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands. The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand (https://virginmaryjanebrand.com). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

