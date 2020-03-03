The Global event logistics market is poised to grow by USD 12.55 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005427/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Event Logistics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Event Logistics Market Analysis Report by Event Type (Entertainment, Sports, Fair, and Other events), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/event-logistics-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing e-commerce industry events. In addition, the increasing demand for professional event logistics services is anticipated to boost the growth of the event logistics market.

Rapid urbanization and the consequent rise in disposable incomes have led to an increase in the adoption of mobile devices. This in turn, has led to the growth of the global e-commerce industry and increased the number of e-commerce trade events. These developments have created a need for efficient inventory management delivery systems. As the industry continues to expand, the demand for event logistics will increase significantly during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Event Logistics Market Companies:

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP

Agility Public Warehousing Co KSCP operates its business through segments such as Logistics and freight forwarding, Other services, and Rental Revenues. The company offers event logistics services such as inventory management, order fulfillment, transportation.

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG operates its business through segments such as Freight Management and Contract Logistics. The company offers event logistics services such as freight management and logistics services.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates its business through segments such as North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate. The company offers event logistics services through the company's Managed Services division and Other Surface Transportation.

DB Schenker

DB Schenker operates its business through segments such as Contract Logistics and Land Transport. The company offers event logistics services such as contract logistics and land transport.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates its business through segments such as Post eCommerce Parcel, Express, Supply chain and Global Forwarding, Freight. The company offers event logistics services for transport of goods at both national and international level through road, air, and sea.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Event Logistics Market Event Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Entertainment

Sports

Fair

Other events

Event Logistics Market Geographic Segmentation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Project Logistics Market Global project logistics market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) and service (transportation, warehousing, and others).

Global Spare Parts Logistics Market Global spare parts logistics market by end-users (automotive, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005427/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/