Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Stadium Market 2020-2024

The implementation of smart stadium solutions has enabled stadium management authorities to improve their operating efficiency, optimize energy use, improve building management, increase automation, and improve crowd control. It has also enabled the management to monitor temperature and lighting throughout the games and change it as per requirement. The building management system implemented in smart stadiums enables the monitoring of the entire stadium from a single console, which maximizes efficiency and reduces operating costs. Such advantages of smart stadium solutions will drive their demand during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of smart seat-enabled stadiums will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Smart Stadium Market: Advent of Smart Seat-Enabled Stadiums

Smart seats have attached tablets that help deliver a rich visual experience to users and enhancing the overall experience in stadiums. These interactive tablets enable spectators to watch the match live along with action replays. They enable the streaming of live TV, which enables spectators to watch the news, connect to social media platforms, and follow other sports. In addition, these tablets are equipped with content targeted toward kids to keep them engaged while their guardians watch the live match. In recent years the Etihad Stadium in Melbourne has installed such seats. Thus, the adoption of such technological advances in smart stadiums, will boost market growth over the forecast period.

"Factors such as the emergence of augmented reality in stadiums, and the increasing adoption of big data analytics will have a positive impact on the growth of the smart stadiums market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Smart Stadium Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the smart stadium market by software (digital content management, stadium and public security, building automation, event management, network management and crowd management), deployment (on-premise and hybrid), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The European region led the smart stadium market in 2019, followed by North America, APAC, South America and MEA. During the forecast period, the European region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the immense popularity of various sports leagues and the increasing efforts of various club owners to keep their fans engaged through the adoption of latest technology.

