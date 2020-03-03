BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities (Amendment)

BH Macro Limited - Correction: Conversion of Securities
PR Newswire
London, March 3
This announcement is supplemental to a "Conversion of Securities" announcement regarding the completion of the 31 January 2020 Share Conversion, released at 16:00 on 27 February 2020.
BH Macro Limited(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
Completion of 31 January 2020 Share Conversion - Correction
3 March 2020
The following amendment is made to the penultimate paragraph:
US Dollar Share0.7606
Sterling Share1.4710
In place of the erroneous figures:
US Dollar Share: 0.7856
Sterling Share:1.2729
The corrected text of the entire paragraph is as follows:
"The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:
US Dollar Share0.7606
Sterling Share1.4710"
Company website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001