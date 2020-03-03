Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity services announced today their partnership with JACS Solutions who provide customized and secure smart devices and solutions for enterprises, integrators and VARs. The partnership benefits enterprises across sectors from healthcare to transportation to public safety with secure, tailored mobility solutions that address industry-specific regulatory requirements.

Together, Asavie and JACS create end-to-end solutions for the mobile enterprise comprising of custom-built digital devices, firmware customization, and a network-based security service that provides private connectivity and always keeps the mobile workforce's data safe. One example of this is in the healthcare sector where ensuring patient data privacy and security is critical for HIPAA compliance. The joint offering will deliver enhanced security, improved productivity and enable greater service delivery outcomes for both employees and patients.

Welcoming the announcement, Stuart Lodge, SVP Global Sales with Asavie said "We are excited by the opportunity presented by our partnership with JACS Solutions. Our joint engagement enables mobile network operators to deliver field-ready products optimized to meet the specific security and use case needs across many industries."

Commenting on the announcement, Rattana Chhay, VP Operations with JACS Solutions said, "The integration of Asavie's software will ensure that all customers using a JACS' device will have access to real-time security, visibility, and control of their company data. Both of our companies focus on a customer-first approach with key telecom operator partnerships around the world. Partnering with Asavie opens the door for newfound IoT, M2M, and Enterprise opportunities in a mobility centric world focused on hardware and software security."

Both Asavie and JACS Solutions will be at HIMSS 2020 from March 9-13

About Asavie

Asavie's on-demand mobility and IoT services deliver increased productivity, actionable insights and enhanced security for the digital business. Asavie's cloud-native platform provides software distributed edges that unify visibility and control across all mobile and IoT endpoints. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, O2, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO27001 certified company. www.asavie.com, follow @Asavie on twitter.

About JACS Solutions

JACS Solutions specializes in bringing industrial IoT visions to fruition, without compromise. Through industry-leading hardware and firmware customization, JACS works closely with enterprises, integrators, and VARS to meet their needs in mobile enterprise, M2M, and IoT. We design, manufacture, and provide end-to-end support for enterprise-grade smart devices, smart-displays, and accessories. As such, JACS Solutions provides more flexibility, greater security, and affordability for organizations. www.jacs-solutions.com/, follow @JacsSolutions on twitter.

