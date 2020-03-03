Innovation in Wearable Devices Driving Fetal Monitoring Systems Market to Upward Growth Trajectory: TMR

- Increase in number of caesarian section deliveries and pre-term births is keeping the market buoyant over the forecast period

- The segments of Systems in product type, and Hospitals and Nursing Homes in end-users to chart a significant CAGR from 2019 to 2027

ALBANY, New York, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Fetal Monitoring Systems Market would grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of nearly 3% from 2019 to 2027, taking the market valuation up to about USD 3.8 bn. over the period. In 2018, the market was valued at ~USD 2.8 bn.

"Massive uptake of these systems would be noted in clinics and homes. Availability of non-invasive wearable devices would support growth in the market. Besides, players with systems that are yet not approved by FDA might be witnessed forging key alliances with other players in order to sell these off," opines Transparency Market Research.

Key Findings of the Fetal Monitoring Systems Market Study

In terms of product, the systems segment would show considerable growth due to growing home use and increase in number of hospitals

would show considerable growth due to growing home use and increase in number of hospitals Key end-users in global fetal monitoring systems market would be Hospitals and Nursing Homes due to growing awareness regarding benefits of fetal monitoring here, and low costs

due to growing awareness regarding benefits of fetal monitoring here, and low costs North America to ride the wave of robust healthcare infrastructure, high awareness level, and a noteworthy reimbursement framework

Explore 189 pages of top-notch research, incisive insights, and detailed country-level projections. Gain business intelligence on Global Fetal Monitoring Systems market by Product: Systems and Accessories; Mode: External and Internal; Use: Continuous and Intermittent; and End User: Hospitals & Nursing homes, Clinics, and Home Settings Read Details TOC of the Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/75731

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market: Key Driving Factors

As per Transparency Market Research, multiple factors are helping the global fetal monitoring systems market over the forecast period. One of the major reasons is high body mass index in women. It leads to a growing need for ensuring that fetus health is maintained. In fact, it is worth noting here that percentage of pregnant women who are overweight is increasing. While just a 29.8% in the year of 1980, the percentage of overweight pregnant women grew to a 38% in the year of 2013. A higher weight in this gestation period can lead to deterioration of fetal health, leading doctors to advice monitoring of fetus health on a regular basis. Other factors that are helping the market grow include:

Increase in number of neonatal deaths caused by intrapartum-related complications, preterm birth, birth defects, and certain infections

Complications related to pregnancy such as fetal distress, cesarean section deliveries, and prolonged labor

Significant opportunities arising due to notable technological advancement, particularly in wearable devices segment

Key Impediments for Fetal Monitoring Systems Market Players

Certain factors that are restraining the global fetal monitoring systems market are high cost of equipment and certain technology-based limitations. Besides, Transparency Market Research notes that subjective interpretation and a lack of proper guidelines, also hold the market back from further growth. However, it is important to note here that as women's spending capacity and awareness regarding these systems increase, market would continue charting a steady upward curve.

Download a PDF Brochure of the report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75731

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market: Region-wise Analysis

In 2018, North America led the global fetal monitoring systems market; owing to rapid adoption of technology, presence of strong players who are continuously directing efforts towards product improvement and its promotion, high awareness regarding availability of these products, and a robust reimbursement framework, the trend is anticipated to continue into the forecast period

led the global fetal monitoring systems market; owing to rapid adoption of technology, presence of strong players who are continuously directing efforts towards product improvement and its promotion, high awareness regarding availability of these products, and a robust reimbursement framework, the trend is anticipated to continue into the forecast period A high number of pre-term births in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region will lead the global fetal monitoring systems market players towards new growth opportunities over the forecast period; increase in disposable income and awareness will also drive the regional market forward

Analyze Global Fetal Monitoring Systems market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea. Request a sample of the study

Competition Landscape

A large number of players in the global fetal monitoring systems market are making the vendor landscape quite fragmented. And, in order to stay ahead of the competition, they are resorting to strategies that primarily involve product development and improvement. Technology plays a pivotal role here and is thus a major determinant of the size of market share for each player. Another area of focus for players in order to gain a competitive advantage over others is having robust distribution channels.

Transparency Market Research has profiled key players in its report. Some of these include Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Mindchild Medical, Inc., Nemo Healthcare, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited (Arjo), Edan Instrument Inc., Neoventa Medical AB, Clinical Innovations, LLC., and SUNRAY MEDICAL APPARATUS CO. LTD, among others.

Transparency Market Research has segmented the Global Fetal Monitoring Systems Market report based on product, mode, use, end-user, and region.

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market, by Product

Systems

Non-portable



Portable

Accessories

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market, by Mode

External

Internal

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market, by Use

Continuous

Intermittent

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market, by End User

Hospitals & Nursing Homes

Clinics

Home Settings

Fetal Monitoring Systems Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Healthcare industry:

Gynecology Devices Market - Gynecological devices are medical devices that are utilized exclusively in gynecological procedures such as surgeries, diagnosis, and routine examination. The global gynecology devices market was valued at US$ 16,840.95 Mn in 2017. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2026.

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Markethttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chronic-disease-management-market.html - The global Doppler ultrasound systems market was valued at approximately US$ 1.3 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a value of approximately US$ 2.7 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2026. The global Doppler ultrasound systems market is driven by the rise in incidence of target diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory and abdominal disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and a surge in the rate of adoption of technologically advanced Doppler ultrasound systems.

Electronic Medical Records Market - An electronic medical record is a digital version of paper-based medical information of patients. Such electronic medical records are aimed at improving the overall quality of care. Electronic medical record comprises combination of clinical, financial, demographic and coded healthcare data. Many government organizations have also stressed upon the significance of electronic medical records.

Gain access to Market Ngage, an AI-powered, real-time business intelligence that goes beyond the archaic research solutions to solve the complex strategy challenges that organizations face today. With over 15,000+ global and country-wise reports across 50,000+ application areas, Market Ngage is your tool for research on-the-go. From tracking new investment avenues to keeping a track of your competitor's moves, Market Ngage provides you with all the essential information to up your strategic game. Power your business with Market Ngage's actionable insights and remove the guesswork in making colossal decisions.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision."

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg