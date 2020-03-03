Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2020

WKN: 1110 ISIN: GB0003052338 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
03.03.2020 | 12:45
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 2

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 02-March-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       595.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     612.25p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                       586.81p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                     603.10p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

