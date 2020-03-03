Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN) As at close of business on 02-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 595.96p INCLUDING current year revenue 612.25p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 586.81p INCLUDING current year revenue 603.10p LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808 ---